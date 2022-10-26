ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Lainey Wilson Shares Footage Of Naked Statues For The Funniest Reason

By Kelly Fisher
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2As4Bu_0ineDiAD00
Photo: Getty Images

Lainey Wilson is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated sophomore album, and she’s marking the occasion in a unique way that perfectly represents the project’s title: Bell Bottom Country .

Wilson took a drive around a roundabout near Music Row in Nashville, Tennessee, showing off a group of “a bunch of naked statues” in the middle of it. This time, however, those naked statues looked a little different.

“Y’all ain’t gonna believe this…so I just gotta show ya,” Wilson said in a reel shared on Instagram on Wednesday (October 26). “My record comes out this week, called Bell Bottom Country , which means country with a flare. If you have ever been to Nashville, down music row there is a roundabout that’s got a bunch of naked statues in the middle of it and I gotta show y’all what we did to celebrate the release of Bell Bottom Country . …We got bellbottoms on the statues! Can y’all believe that?”

Wilson shares a glimpse of the statues, all donning brightly-colored bellbottoms in honor of her soon-to-release album. Wilson gushes over the “big ‘ol bellbottoms,” as she circles the roundabout. “These things are like 14 feet tall, y’all.”

Bell Bottom Country is set to release on Friday (October 28). The collection includes previously-released songs “ Watermelon Moonshine ,” “ Live Off ” and “ Heart Like A Truck ” on its track list, in addition to “Hold My Halo,” which is heard in Wilson’s Instagram reel.

“I've lived quite a bit of life the past few years, and I have a lot more to say,” Wilson previously said in a statement. “Sure, I love a good pair of bell bottoms, but Bell Bottom Country to me has always been about the flare and what makes someone unique — I have really embraced mine, and I hope y’all can hear that across this project.”

Watch Wilson’s latest reel here :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iHeartRadio

Katy Perry Pokes Fun At Viral Eye Twitching Moment

Katy Perry doesn't take herself too seriously, poking fun at a recent viral video that captured the moment her eye couldn't stop twitching during a show. The 38-year-old American Idol judge was mid-show at her Play Las Vegas residency on Sunday (October 23) when one of her eyes repeatedly began to close, per People. She seemingly tried to get her eye under control, gently touching the side of her eye several times, before continuing with the show and hyping up her band. The moment was caught by a fan and shared across social media, where it has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iHeartRadio

WATCH: Billie Eilish, Jesse Rutherford Pack On The PDA At Paramore Concert

Billie Eilish and the Neighbourhood's Jesse Rutherford were spotted packing on the PDA last night (October 27) while attending a Paramore concert together. In a video captured by ALT 98.7, Eilish can be seen watching the concert from the balcony of the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, rocking out in a black graphic tee. If you look a little closer, you can see Rutherford standing behind her, reaching out to hold her hands on the balcony railing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

183K+
Followers
21K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy