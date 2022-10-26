Read full article on original website
Related
2022 General Election: Idaho US House District 1
Description: Congress is divided into two institutions: the House of Representatives and the Senate. Members of the House serve a two-year term. The two houses of Congress have equal but unique roles in the federal government. While they share legislative responsibilities to make laws, to serve as a representative assembly, and to oversee the administration of public policy, each house also has special constitutional duties and powers. The House possesses the sole authority to impeach federal officials and, in the case of indecisive Electoral College results, to elect a president. ...
The 2022 race for the U.S. House, in four districts, and four polls including Pa’s 8th
President Joe Biden is unpopular everywhere. Economic concerns are mounting. Abortion rights are popular but social issues are more often secondary. A new series of House polls by The New York Times and Siena College across four archetypal swing districts offers fresh evidence that Republicans are poised to retake Congress this fall as the party dominated among voters who care most about the economy.
Meet Chuck Grassley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
DES MOINES — Chuck Grassley stands at the front of a large banquet hall at the Iowa State Fairgrounds with a wide smile and a hand ready to shake. He takes photos and talks with supporters as they file in for a fundraiser from his Senate colleague, Republican Joni Ernst.
Meet Mike Franken, Democrat for U.S. Senate
DES MOINES — Mike Franken was at a dental appointment in Sioux Falls as a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters, falsely believing the 2020 election was stolen, began to break into the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden as president.
CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Franken outraises Grassley in final fundraising period
Democrat Mike Franken raised more than twice as much for his U.S. Senate run as U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley during the final fundraising period before the general election. Franken raised a little over $1 million between Oct. 1 and Oct. 19, while Grassley raised $490,000. Grassley leads Franken over the...
Election 2022: Gomez challenging Baumbach for District 23 House seat
Republican Brittany Ramone Gomez is hoping to follow in the footsteps of her father, State Rep. Michael Ramone. To do so, however, she must knock off longtime incumbent Democrat Paul Baumbach in the District 23 House race. District 23 encompasses the northern half of Newark, plus parts of North Star...
Republicans pump more money into New Hampshire Senate race
(The Center Square) – With less than two weeks until the midterm elections, national Republicans are pumping new money into New Hampshire to back far-right Republican Don Bolduc’s bid to unseat incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has announced that it plans to spend...
Election 2022: Setting challenging Sokola in 8th district Senate race
Democrat David Sokola is seeking his 11th term representing District 8 in the Delaware Senate, but first he must survive a challenge from Republican newcomer Victor Setting II. District 8 covers nearly the entire City of Newark as well North Star and parts of Pike Creek. Setting, 31, grew up...
110 Years Ago - Vice President Sherman dies at his Utica home
Vice President James Schoolcraft Sherman died the evening of Oct. 30 at his home in Utica, New York. He was 58 years old. Physicians attending to the vice president said he died from a combination of Bright’s Disease, heart disease and aortic valve sclerosis. He was diagnosed with Bright’s Disease several years prior and was placed on a restrictive diet.
Incumbent faces challenge in legislative District 22 race
State Sen. Mike Moser is seeking reelection while newcomer Roy Zach is looking to unseat the first-term District 22 senator. Moser is a longtime Columbus resident, former Columbus mayor and the owner of Columbus Music Co. Moser said he believes his track record as a state senator speaks for itself.
