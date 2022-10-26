Read full article on original website
Fox 19
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
Fox 19
Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, a Hamilton County Judge set a $100,000 bond for a Norwood woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint says that Lilly died “by means of...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
Sheriff’s office warns of scammers pretending to be drug, human trafficking cartel
GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam targeting the community. The sheriff’s office said scammers are calling residents pretending to be a drug or human trafficking cartel and saying they have a family member in their custody. They may even...
Fox 19
Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
Fox 19
30-year-old man charged with raping child
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Fox 19
Water search for fleeing burglary suspect underway in Butler County pond
ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water search continues in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a large pond but deputies didn’t see him come out. The Butler County Emergency Response Team is on the scene at Riverside Road off Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township.
Times Gazette
Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled
WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled. On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12. According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be...
Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Butler Co. shooting
HAMILTON — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday evening. Jonathan Jones, 29, and Dariel Perez, 22, both of Hamilton, were identified Friday as the victims killed in the shooting, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Crews were called...
Fox 19
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 5-month-old daughter, court documents say. The criminal complaint says Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint goes on to say that Lilly died “by...
Fox 19
Miami U student accused of threatening ‘parents shooting spree’ out on bond
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student who is accused of threatening to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the recent Family Weekend was released on bond Thursday. Paul James Walker Jr., 20, of Miamisburg, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Butler County Area I Court.
Fox 19
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
Fox 19
Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
WKRC
Local landlord who stalked tenant charged with violating protection order again
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local landlord who was convicted of stalking a tenant and repeatedly violating a protection order has been charged again with violating that order. 73-year-old John Klosterman and his wife, Susan, own 55 rental properties in Sedamsville. They had already settled a lawsuit involving Klosterman sexually harassing...
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
Fox 19
Little Miami Middle School threat under investigation
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami Middle School received an anonymous threat Thursday, the district said in a message to families. In an update sent later Thursday, the district said “a generic threat indicating violence may take place on Friday was found written in the boy’s bathroom.”. The...
