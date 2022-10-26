ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Fox 19

16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

30-year-old man charged with raping child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old southeastern Indiana man is accused of raping a child 12 years old or younger, court records show. Devyn Farmer of West Harrison was arrested Wednesday on three counts of rape and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center. Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge William Mallory...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Murder suspect’s trial rescheduled

WILMINGTON — The jury trial for a murder suspect has been rescheduled. On Thursday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court, the defense for Philip Haley, 38, requested a continuance for the jury trial originally scheduled to begin Dec. 12. According to court documents, “defense counsel indicates there may be...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner IDs 2 men killed in Butler Co. shooting

HAMILTON — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in Hamilton Tuesday evening. Jonathan Jones, 29, and Dariel Perez, 22, both of Hamilton, were identified Friday as the victims killed in the shooting, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Crews were called...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 5-month-old daughter, court documents say. The criminal complaint says Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint goes on to say that Lilly died “by...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Police have charged a woman they say was driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 when she crashed into and killed another driver. Police on Friday charged Kearies Simpson, of Covington, in the death of 83-year-old Martha Arlinghaus, of Villa Hills. Simpson displayed “extreme indifference to...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Peace walk honors Lockland man who was shot and killed

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lockland neighborhood came together Saturday evening for a peace walk to honor a local man’s life after he was shot and killed last week. The residents of Lockland say they are sick of seeing young men in their community die at the hands of gun violence after 20-year-old Treshawn Smith was killed on Oct. 22.
LOCKLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Little Miami Middle School threat under investigation

MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami Middle School received an anonymous threat Thursday, the district said in a message to families. In an update sent later Thursday, the district said “a generic threat indicating violence may take place on Friday was found written in the boy’s bathroom.”. The...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, OH

