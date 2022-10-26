Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: Stone house in Purcellville where time stands still
One of the oldest homes for sale in Virginia, Guinea Bridge Farm in Purcellville is on the market for $1.5 million. The two-bedroom, one-bath home on 14 acres was built in 1745, 13 years before George Washington's Mount Vernon. The Realtor.com listing describes it as a "historical home where time seems to stand still." Take a look inside.
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
Washingtonian.com
A Historic Opportunity for a Priceless Lifestyle
Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city. Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Tysons Corner (VA)
Tysons Corner is a city in the Northern part of Virginia, United States. Tysons Corner is commonly called Tysons. This city is part of Fairfax County. It is a modern suburban city with a peaceful atmosphere,. This city is the leading business and commercial center of Fairfax County. It had...
Virginia Business
New hangars, terminal in Winchester airport’s sights
This month, the Winchester Regional Airport will open the first group of hangars for midsize private aircraft, a public-private project that could end with 32 new units, bringing the airport’s total number of hangars to 100. The multiphase, potentially $20 million project is a partnership between the Winchester Regional...
Washingtonian.com
4 Best Wine Tours Around DC
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall. Not all tour operators are warmly received at busy vineyards. But pick one that wineries love to work with, like the ones below, and you may get perks such as extra pours, behind-the-scenes peeks, and chats with the owner.
Washingtonian.com
Panamanian Coffee and Cocktail Spot Café Unido Opens in Shaw
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. Cocktail and caffeine fiends can get their kicks at Café Unido, a Panamanian coffee shop, cafe, and bar opening in Shaw. You may recognize the name from their stall at La Cosecha near Union Market, where the team started pouring their coveted geisha coffees for the first time in the United States. This latest venture, opening November 1, is larger and primed for dining and drinking—as well as special coffee “omakase tastings”—similar to Unido cafes in Panama.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
WHSV
Valley Country Cooking to open in Valley Mall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two years after Valley Country Cookin closed during the pandemic, new ownership is hoping to bring a familiar name back to the Valley Mall. “My wife got here 13 years ago and this is the second place that we ate and we really enjoyed it. We want to open it back up as the old Country Cooking, or as close as we can get it and we want everyone to come back and enjoy it,” said Greg Martz, one of the owners of Valley Country Cooking.
royalexaminer.com
Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail update given to Front Royal Council
The Front Royal Town Council got an update at its Monday (Oct. 24) meeting on the Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail (SVRT), from the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, an unincorporated coalition of public, private, and non-profit organizations along the proposed Shenandoah Valley Rail Trail. The SVRT is an ambitious project that...
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
restonnow.com
JUST IN: Wegmans announces opening date for Reston location
Wegmans will officially open its Reston location on Feb 1. at 9 a.m, the grocer announced today. The 85,000-square-foot store, which is located at the new Halley Rise development at the intersection of Reston Parkway and Sunrise Valley Drive, will include a cafe, coffee shop and The Burger Bar. “While...
whatsupwoodbridge.com
Beer festival taking place in Nokesville
Music and adult beverages will be enjoyed in Nokesville. A beer festival is heading to the Tank Farm, 13906 Aden Road, on November 5. Scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event will be hosted by the Tank Farm, Armed Forces Brewing Co., and former Navy SEAL Team 6 Operator Rob O’Neill.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Where to Snag Apple Cider (And Other Seasonal) Doughnuts
Nothing says fall like an apple cider doughnut. But if you don’t have the time to log dozens of miles to pick some up at a fall festival in the exurbs, don’t worry—there are plenty of seasonal doughnuts to be found in your neighborhood. Here are five places close to home that will surely satisfy your autumnal sweet tooth.
fox5dc.com
Metro to begin issuing fare evasion citations next month
Metro has announced officers will begin issuing fare evasion citations next month following to anyone jumping fare gates, improperly using emergency gates or not tapping fare boxes on Metrobuses. Metro Transit Police officers will begin issuing citations on Nov. 1. It's part of Metro's ongoing campaign to deter fare evasion.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
‘Doc’ Antle jury trial to begin Monday in Frederick County, Virginia
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle of Myrtle Beach Safari will appear in court on Monday at the Frederick County Circuit Court in Virginia, according to officials. Antle is being charged with several counts of animal cruelty and selling endangered species, officials said. The charges that Antle faces have evolved since the Tiger […]
theburn.com
At last, Dolce & Ciabatta opens doors to new Leesburg location
It was an exciting morning at the new Dolce & Ciabatta store in Leesburg. For the first time, the bakery’s second location officially opened its doors to customers. As regular readers of The Burn know, the original Dolce location is on Catoctin Circle SW in Leesburg. Plans have been in the works for a second location on Fort Evans Road NE for more than two years now, but the pandemic slowed progress way down.
Washingtonian.com
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
