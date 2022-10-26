Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
All lanes cleared at I-45 north southbound near Cypresswood after 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON – A five-vehicle crash has shut down all mainlanes of I-45 North headed southbound at Cypresswood Drive Friday morning. Houston TranStar says the crash was reported at 7:01 a.m. No injuries have been reported, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route. Emergency crews are at the scene...
Click2Houston.com
2 trapped passengers rescued after accident in Bunker Hill Village, officials say
BUNKER HILL VILLAGE, Texas – Officials say two passengers had to be rescued after a severe vehicle collision west of Houston on Saturday. According to Village Fire Department, the accident happened on Taylorcrest in the City of Bunkerhill around 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say upon arrival, a minivan...
KHOU
List: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
fox26houston.com
2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
Click2Houston.com
2 passengers standing outside vehicle on US 290 eastbound fatally struck by truck following fight, sheriff says
HOUSTON – Two passengers were killed Friday after being struck by an oncoming truck following a fight with their driver on U.S. 290 near Mason Road, according to the Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to Houston TranStar, the crash was reported at around 5 a.m. in the 28000...
fox26houston.com
3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
'Nobody showed up': Neighbors say CenterPoint Energy delays gas leak work for days in The Woodlands
One resident said CenterPoint Energy appeared to brush off the neighborhood's concerns, and the smell was in her home by the school bus stop two days later.
Click2Houston.com
Neighborhood nuisance: Big rig trucks a big headache for west Harris County subdivision
WEST HARRIS COUNTY – In the peaceful, family neighborhood of Highland Creek Estates, near FM529, big anger and frustration is growing amongst homeowners over big rig trucks parking all over this subdivision at all hours of the day and night. ”You’ve got these drivers coming in here parking their...
Two people dead after being hit by truck on Highway 290, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A deadly crash shut down Highway 290 for several hours during the morning commute in the Cypress area Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzales. The sheriff said two people died in the two-vehicle crash. According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:10 a.m....
onscene.tv
Crews Respond to Ripping Structure Fire | Harris County, TX
10.27.2022 | 11:28 PM | HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. Arriving units located heavy fire to the structure. Crews had to shuttle in water due to no nearby fire hydrants. There was no one on property when fire crews arrived. No...
Click2Houston.com
2 simultaneous robberies at Walmart set chain reaction, ending with deputy opening fire on suspect in NW Harris Co., HCSO says
Three suspects have been detained after a robbery leads to a chain of events in northwest Harris County on Saturday afternoon. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to an aggravated robbery call at a Walmart in the 13000 block of Tomball Parkway. Officials say that while deputies...
Click2Houston.com
1 killed, 1 injured in double shooting inside Shipley’s in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police say a man has died after a double shooting Saturday in southwest Houston. According to Houston police, two men were shot at a Shipley’s in the 11200 block of the Southwest Freeway around 3:32 p.m. That location appears to be a shopping strip, according to Google maps.
KHOU
KHOU 11 Morning News Saturday
Houston morning newscast featuring breaking news from overnight, local weather and special reports. KHOU Stands for Houston.
METRO approves installation of permanent safety barriers between bus drivers and passengers
The Houston METRO board just approved a purchase that will help their bus operators feel a little safer on the job.
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys auto body shop in north Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at an auto body shop in north Harris County late Wednesday, officials with the Little York Fire Department said. The fire erupted in the 200 block of West Mount Houston at around 11:28 a.m. Officials said crews...
fox26houston.com
HPD warns World Series visitors to secure valuables in case of car break-ins, major traffic delays
HOUSTON - Law enforcement officials are warning visitors about potential car break-ins and major traffic delays on the eve of the World Series at Minute Maid Park. During a news conference Thursday, Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner reminded both Astros and Phillies fans to keep the games fun, but safe.
Click2Houston.com
Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete
Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
cw39.com
Man found shot to death in car in Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night. Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
mocomotive.com
Overnight storms spark power outages, leave trees downed in Houston area
HOUSTON — Overnight storms left thousands without power and many downed trees in parts of the Greater Houston area early Tuesday. Most of the damage was north of Houston. There were some fallen trees and limbs in Montgomery County. KHOU 11 News found damage in a subdivision near The…
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at hotel parking lot near Bush Intercontinental Airport, HPD says
Police are searching for 28-year-old Steven L. Jones, who's accused of stabbing another man and killing him nearly two months ago.
