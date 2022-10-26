ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

List: High water on Houston-area roads

HOUSTON — A line of storms that moved over the Houston area is causing big problems on the roadways. We're getting reports from Houston Transtar of high water on Houston area roads. Below is a list of the roads with high water as of 4 p.m. Friday. IH-10 East...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

2 shot by passing vehicle on North Fwy, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting in the Heights, where two people were shot by the occupants of a passing vehicle. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of North Freeway, where an unidentified man and woman were found by police with gunshot injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 people arrested in northwest Houston, one jumped off bridge to avoid arrest

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three people involved in two separate aggravated robberies have been arrested in Harris County. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the Walmart located at 13003 Tomball Parkway in northwest Houston. While in the area, Gonzalez says another aggravated robbery occurred and the person was arrested.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

Crews Respond to Ripping Structure Fire | Harris County, TX

10.27.2022 | 11:28 PM | HARRIS COUNTY, TX – Fire Crews responded to reports of a structure fire. Arriving units located heavy fire to the structure. Crews had to shuttle in water due to no nearby fire hydrants. There was no one on property when fire crews arrived. No...
Click2Houston.com

Construction remains at a standstill on SH 105; KPRC 2 finds out why its taking so long to complete

Montgomery County residents and business owners are calling it a highway headache. There is a 13-mile-stretch of SH 105 that is undergoing a safety update. TxDOT says they are installing medians for safety and lowering the speed limit from 55 to 45. The project started earlier this year but only a few miles have since been completed. Now, residents are fed up with the delays.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot to death in car in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A reported crash has turned into a homicide investigation after police found a man dead inside a car in the Third Ward on Thursday night. Police found the victim’s body after responding to a major crash on the 5300 block of Sampson Street a little after 8 p.m. Thursday night.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy