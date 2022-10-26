Read full article on original website
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
Fayetteville man honored by AARP for community service
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For over 24 years, Robert O’Connor served as the lead Congressional Volunteer for AARP N.Y., in Onondaga County. To reward his efforts, AARP presented him with their highest award for community service. O’Connor, from Fayetteville, was presented with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community...
Art Association Of Oswego Presents Exhibition Of Ron Throop Paintings
OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause,” an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor...
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Youth Bureau Seeks Funding Requests For 2023 Youth Sports, Education Programs
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County. This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS...
Michael Johnson: Autumn’s Glory
OSWEGO COUNTY – As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County. A dry summer followed...
Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good
Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
John S. Parsons: Father and son
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton
Local Vietnamese restaurant Friends and Pho announced that they would be re-opening on Friday, Oct. 14. Located at 3 Lebanon street in Hamilton, Friends and Pho serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, from soup to sandwiches to noodle salads. Owner Nhut Ho originally opened up the restaurant in Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2019.
SUNY Oswego Student Production ‘After Ashley’ To Open Nov. 9
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre. Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Pets Of The Week: Artie & Freddy
OSWEGO – We would like to introduce you all to Artie and Freddy. This pair had a rough start to life. They came from a hoarding situation with many other cats in the home. This pair is not bonded. However with their situation we would love for them to snuggle their way to a forever home together. Both boys are up to date on vaccines, neutered, and have tested negative for FIV/Felv.
Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America
Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
FCSD BOE Discusses State Assessment Scores For Grades 3-8 ELA, Math, Science
FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. During the superintendent’s report, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, along with principals and department directors, presented an analysis of the...
Forensics Class Offers CSI Style Learning For Hannibal Students
HANNIBAL – The Hannibal High School courtyard was recently transformed into a scene out of the television show “CSI” during a SUPA Forensics lesson. Students in Dawn Battles’ upper-level course put their classroom studies to the test as they were tasked with processing a mock crime scene set up outdoors. Three groups of students worked together to comb through separate scenes, surrounded with police tape. Wearing gloves so not to contaminate any potential evidence, the students bagged and tagged evidence as they were careful not to disrupt the scene.
Oswego Opera Theater To Present Lost Operetta ‘The Golden Cage’
OSWEGO – Oswego Opera Theater will present the operetta “The Golden Cage” on Saturday evening, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, November 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Waterman Theater, Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. It was written by two of the 982 Holocaust...
“Hocus Pocus Family Fun” Day in Sylvan Beach
It's time to grab the family and put on your best costumes. The Oneida Lake Arts and Heritage Center in Sylvan Beach is hosting the "Hocus Pocus Family Fun Day" on Saturday. The event lasts from 1 PM to 6 PM and is fun for the entire family. They have...
People stuck in elevators on SU campus
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
SUNY Oswego Teams Seek Photos For Hockey Military Appreciation Games
OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego men’s and women’s hockey teams will host Military Appreciation Games on consecutive Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, respectively, and ask for photos of military members who have impacted the lives of members of the community. Photos would be displayed on the jumbotron...
