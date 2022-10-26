ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, NY

Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students

FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Fayetteville man honored by AARP for community service

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For over 24 years, Robert O’Connor served as the lead Congressional Volunteer for AARP N.Y., in Onondaga County. To reward his efforts, AARP presented him with their highest award for community service. O’Connor, from Fayetteville, was presented with the 2022 Andrus Award for Community...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Michael Johnson: Autumn’s Glory

OSWEGO COUNTY – As the leaves fall to the ground, another season of leaf peeping comes to an end. This autumn, the peak foliage viewing season was spectacular, with weather conditions over the past few months creating a brilliant display of color in Oswego County. A dry summer followed...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good

Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
SYRACUSE, NY
John S. Parsons: Father and son

John S. Parsons: Father and son

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of...
OSWEGO, NY
Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton

Friends & Pho Reopens in Hamilton

Local Vietnamese restaurant Friends and Pho announced that they would be re-opening on Friday, Oct. 14. Located at 3 Lebanon street in Hamilton, Friends and Pho serves a variety of Vietnamese dishes, from soup to sandwiches to noodle salads. Owner Nhut Ho originally opened up the restaurant in Hamilton on Jan. 26, 2019.
HAMILTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Pets Of The Week: Artie & Freddy

OSWEGO – We would like to introduce you all to Artie and Freddy. This pair had a rough start to life. They came from a hoarding situation with many other cats in the home. This pair is not bonded. However with their situation we would love for them to snuggle their way to a forever home together. Both boys are up to date on vaccines, neutered, and have tested negative for FIV/Felv.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse named one of the best places to live in America

Syracuse is one of the best places to live in America, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Forensics Class Offers CSI Style Learning For Hannibal Students

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal High School courtyard was recently transformed into a scene out of the television show “CSI” during a SUPA Forensics lesson. Students in Dawn Battles’ upper-level course put their classroom studies to the test as they were tasked with processing a mock crime scene set up outdoors. Three groups of students worked together to comb through separate scenes, surrounded with police tape. Wearing gloves so not to contaminate any potential evidence, the students bagged and tagged evidence as they were careful not to disrupt the scene.
HANNIBAL, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

People stuck in elevators on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many elevators have been stalled at Syracuse University after a brief power outage, according to Syracuse Fire Department. 18 firefighters are currently working to reset the elevators and free people who are in them. The fire department asks people to stay patient as they work to get everyone out. This is […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
