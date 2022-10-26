Melanie “Mel B” Brown has confirmed that the she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee. The Spice Girls star shared details of McPhee’s “very romantic” proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox last Friday (29 October). When asked how McPhee proposed, Scary Spice reportedly told friend and comedian Ruby Wax: “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you’. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden [House]. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she...

34 MINUTES AGO