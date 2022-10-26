Read full article on original website
‘Have I mucked it up?’: Sally Hawkins on being shy and empathetic – and not taking life too seriously
Well, he has to say that.” The actor Sally Hawkins is talking to her publicist. We are on Zoom, the three of us, discussing Hawkins’s latest film, The Lost King, in which she plays Philippa Langley, the real-life amateur historian who, in 2012, discovered the remains of Richard III in a Leicester car park. I’ve mentioned I enjoyed the film, which happens to be the truth, but Hawkins won’t have it. When I protest, she becomes meaningfully bashful, lifts her fringe above her head, briefly tousles it into a clump, and allows it to spill back messily, hiding her eyes.
Rita Wilson interview: ‘I’ve exhausted the canon of warm, nurturing wives. Give me crazy!’
There’s only one disappointment about Rita Wilson’s new album: she doesn’t rap. In March 2020, a week after her husband Tom Hanks sent shockwaves around the world by announcing the couple had come down with Covid, Wilson posted a video of herself in quarantine flawlessly rapping Naughty by Nature’s 1992 anthem “Hip Hop Hooray”. The clip has since racked up more than two million views on Instagram, earning praise from everyone from Kim Kardashian (“The best video EVER!!!!!!”) to Barack Obama (“Drop the mic, Rita!”). When news of this unlikely viral hit reached Naughty By Nature, the Grammy-winning trio released...
Ron Howard on the Spectacular ‘Thirteen Lives’ and Why He’s Still Shocked by the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Backlash
Ron Howard is debating how humble his humblebrag should be. (One would think that, once you get to be Ron Howard, you’d feel secure in some healthy boasting, but here we are.) After some starting and stopping, he goes for it: Thirteen Lives tested higher with audiences—meaning more positively—than any film he’s directed in his entire career.
Adult Ralphie Revisits Childhood Home in New ‘Christmas Story' Sequel Pics
We triple dog dare you not to get excited about the first glimpse of an adult Ralphie from the highly-anticipated sequel to the holiday classic "A Christmas Story." The photos are the first scenes of Peter Billingsley, 51, reprising his iconic role of Ralphie Parker in the upcoming HBO Max movie "A Christmas Story Christmas," which depicts a grown-up Ralphie returning to his childhood home for the holidays in 1973 following the death of his father.
Henry Cavill Makes Red Carpet Debut With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
No mystery to solve here: Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso are stronger than ever. For the Oct. 27 premiere of the Netflix film, "Enola Holmes 2," the actor and his girlfriend made their stunning red carpet debut as a couple. For the special occasion, Cavill wore a grey pinstripe suit, while Viscuso donned a cream-colored off-the-shoulder full-length gown.
The Wonder review – a haunting period drama of faith and reason
Florence Pugh stars as a nurse called in to verify a miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s powerful story set in 19th-century Ireland. “This is the beginning,” says the voice of Niamh Algar, “of a film called The Wonder.” As Matthew Herbert’s haunting seascape of a score swoops, clangs and swirls, we see a film set – scaffolded buildings within a vast studio, much like the opening of Pedro Almodóvar’s recent short film The Human Voice. Ace cinematographer Ari Wegner’s camera slowly ventures into one of these sets to rest upon the face of Florence Pugh, as Algar’s hypnotic narration continues, telling us: “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their story with complete devotion.”
Gwen Stefani Shares How Music Played a Role in Overcoming Childhood Dyslexia
Music has always been a sweet escape for Gwen Stefani. The singer—who was honored at the New York Women in Communications 52nd Annual Matrix Awards on Oct. 26—reflected on growing up with dyslexia, noting how much things changed for her when she started communicating through music. "It's something...
