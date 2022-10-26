Read full article on original website
Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
‘SNL’ Cold Open: Republicans‘ Midterm ’Underdogs’ Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, Kari Lake Are Too Insane to Spoof
Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open predictably focused on the upcoming midterm elections and the clown car of Republican Party candidates on the ballot. Heidi Gardner, playing PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, took calls from the “political outsiders,” which obviously included: Cecily Strong’s Kari Lake, Kenan Thompson’s Herschel Walker, and Mikey Day’s Dr. Oz (whose best line came early: “The Phillies are in the World Series and I just had a delicious Philadelphia cheese and steak.”)
Arnold Schwarzenegger brutally roasts former Trump official on Twitter
Schwarzenegger offered to give the official some advice on squatting.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin under fire for 'vile' quip following Paul Pelosi attack
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi "back to California to be with" her husband.
Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats
WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
Paul Pelosi recovering as attack renews focus on toxic politics
Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday following surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder. The attack has reignited concerns about violence amid a toxic political atmosphere in the...
