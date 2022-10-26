ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Obama, campaigning in Georgia, warns of threats to democracy

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail Friday in Georgia, using his first stop on a multi-state tour to frame the 2022 midterm elections as a referendum on democracy and to urge voters not to see Republicans as an answer to their economic woes.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

‘SNL’ Cold Open: Republicans‘ Midterm ’Underdogs’ Herschel Walker, Dr. Oz, Kari Lake Are Too Insane to Spoof

Saturday Night Live‘s Cold Open predictably focused on the upcoming midterm elections and the clown car of Republican Party candidates on the ballot. Heidi Gardner, playing PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff, took calls from the “political outsiders,” which obviously included: Cecily Strong’s Kari Lake, Kenan Thompson’s Herschel Walker, and Mikey Day’s Dr. Oz (whose best line came early: “The Phillies are in the World Series and I just had a delicious Philadelphia cheese and steak.”)
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Pelosi attack shocks country on edge about democracy threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — An America that can already feel like it’s hurtling toward political disintegration has been jolted yet again, this time by the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi less than two weeks before Election Day. Seizing a hammer and leaving a trail...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Paul Pelosi recovering as attack renews focus on toxic politics

Paul Pelosi, the 82-year-old husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was recovering in Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday following surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries from an attack by a hammer-wielding intruder. The attack has reignited concerns about violence amid a toxic political atmosphere in the...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy