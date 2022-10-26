ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cudahy gas station sells Powerball ticket worth $1 million

By JR Radcliffe, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A Citgo gas station in Cudahy sold a $1 million Powerball ticket for the Oct. 17 drawing, marking the second time a Powerball ticket of that value has been sold in Wisconsin this month.

The station, located at 2400 E. College Ave., joins a Kwik Trip in Mauston that sold a $1 million ticket for the Oct. 1 drawing. Since the start of 2022, four million-dollar Powerball tickets have been sold within the state.

The news comes on the cusp of an estimated $700 million jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing, marking the eighth largest in U.S. lottery history. Wisconsin has had 19 Powerball jackpot wins since the game debuted in 1992, among the top-five states in that volume.

The largest jackpot of $1.586 billion was distributed in January 2016, with winning tickets purchased in California, Florida and Tennessee. In March 2019, a $768.4 million prize was sold in New Berlin at a Speedway to a 24-year-old West Allis man. That was the fifth-largest U.S. lottery win on record.

The Cudahy Citgo will also receive $20,000 for selling the winning ticket as part of a retailer incentive program. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and drawings are Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the $1 million Powerball prize are 1 in 11,688,054. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

