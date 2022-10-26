CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who jumped off an overpass during a late-night traffic stop died after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-26. Deputies called in agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which began at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Charleston County deputy made a traffic stop. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations and stopped on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 in North Charleston.

