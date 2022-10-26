ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

live5news.com

Troopers: 1 killed in single-vehicle Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died after an early Saturday morning crash in Summerville. It happened on College Park Road near Red Oak Circle at 1:10 a.m. A 2017 Dodge truck traveling west ran off the right side of the road....
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police searching for persons of interest in King St. assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest in an assault case. Police responded to the area of 565 King St. on Monday at 2:20 a.m. Officers met with the victim, who had a swollen left eye with bruising...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man critically injured in Colleton County crash Thursday night

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Colleton County on Thursday. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, the auto versus pedestrian collision happened around 8:50 p.m. on US Highway 21 near Phoenix Circle. Witnesses told authorities that the incident was related to street racing. The victim […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man killed after jumping from overpass onto I-26 had active arrest warrants, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man who jumped off an overpass during a late-night traffic stop died after being struck by multiple vehicles on I-26. Deputies called in agents with the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, which began at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Charleston County deputy made a traffic stop. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations and stopped on the Ashley Phosphate Road overpass above I-26 in North Charleston.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office searching for missing 21-year-old woman

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday. Hadija Fall, 21, was last seen at the Charleston International Airport on Oct. 25, but authorities say they don’t believe she got on a plane. Officials say Fall lives in the West Ashley area.
live5news.com

Authorities identify suspect in Summerville Hampton Inn shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department has identified the suspect in a shooting that happened outside a hotel Wednesday night. Michael Terrell Profit, 32, was arrested on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Pursuit involving stolen car ends after crashing into tree

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested following a pursuit in North Charleston Thursday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says deputies attempted to stop a stolen car around 8:50 p.m., but it fled over I-26. Authorities say the chase ended when a car hit a tree on Otranto Road near Fairwind Drive.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD seeking info on King Street Assault

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is working to identify two people in reference to an October 23 assault. According to CPD, the incident happened near 565 King Street. CPD said that neither of the individuals are wanted and did not specify whether they were involved...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Pedestrian seriously hurt in crash near Ravenel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says traffic was redirected after a person was hit on Highway 17 at Edwards Drive in the Ravenel area. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a pedestrian is seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle going southbound on Highway 17.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in N. Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a pedestrian killed in a Tuesday night crash. Florencio Granillo Diaz, 30, died at the scene at 10:02 p.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. The crash happened at Dorchester Road and Apartment Boulevard. Details...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Missing North Charleston man last seen Oct. 10, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is looking for a missing man Thursday night. Anthony Fishburn, 41, was last seen at Trident Hospital on Oct. 10. Authorities say Fishburn suffers from bipolar disorder. Fishburn stands at 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 188 pounds. Police weren’t able...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. Officers responded to a report of shots being heard near Rivers Avenue and Alton Street. A report states officers found shell casings on Alton Street near the Corner Store. Officers were then informed of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley pizzeria remembers employee killed in armed robbery

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley Pizza restaurant is closed Thursday to honor an employee who was killed in an armed robbery exactly one year ago. Delivery driver Robert “Logan” Traynham was shot and killed on the night of Oct. 27, 2021, around the parking lot of Paisano’s Pizza Grill.
live5news.com

Coroner IDs body recovered in N. Charleston as 63-year-old man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man whose body was recovered Wednesday. Theodore Lloyd, 63, from North Charleston, was found dead at the corner of Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue at 11:14 a.m., according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal. His cause and manner of death are still under investigation.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

