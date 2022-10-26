ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Renna Media

Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away

Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
ELIZABETH, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City

One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?

NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry

Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theobserver.com

(RAW VIDEO) Fire today at Elm St. & Seeley Ave.

A fire broke out late this morning — just shortly before noon — at the southeast corner of Elm Street and Seeley Avenue in Kearny. Details of the blaze to follow as they become available. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer,...
KEARNY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10

Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison

A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers

Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
BAYONNE, NJ

