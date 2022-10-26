Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the Bronx
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in Bronx
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers
Days of devastation: Remembering Superstorm Sandy in Hudson County 10 years later
Keith Weaver chuckles at the mental picture he’s stored, a picture that he might find hard to believe if he hadn’t been there to manage the desperate-times-call-for-desperate-measures rescue. The Bayonne fire chief was the city’s Office of Emergency Management coordinator when Superstorm Sandy slammed the city 10 years...
There’s a backlash against Bayonne’s ban against on-street truck parking
In recent months, Bayonne instituted a ban on trucks and tractor trailers over 16,000 pounds from parking on any city streets, out of concern truckers were parking on streets anywhere they could, including in residential neighborhoods. Previously, “truck tractors, trailers, and vehicles exceeding 16,000 pounds, gross weight” were specifically permitted...
Jersey City Residents say the Code Compliance System isn’t working
Health code violations. Building code issues. Illegal landlord rent increases. These are some of the issues Jersey City residents have brought to a city system meant to address municipal code infractions. Instead of getting help, locals have felt their complaints have been left unaccounted for. The Division of Quality of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Together holds forum on the progress of replacing lead pipes in public schools
Jersey City Together (JCT) held a forum at the Joseph H. Brensinger School, also known as Public School No. 17, about the progress of replacing lead pipes in the public schools. “Our infrastructure is very old. More than half of our buildings are more than 100 years old. Being so...
Renna Media
Joseph Brennan, Former Elizabeth Police Director, passes away
Joe Brennan Passed away on September 29, 2022. He was born November 7, 1934, on Liberty Street in Elizabeth, NJ. He attended St. Mary’s grammar and high school located across the street from his home. He dated his wife, Patricia Hickey in high school. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve Grammar School in the Elmora section of Elizabeth. They married in 1958 and moved to Elmora on Floral Avenue where they stayed for 65 years until retiring to Spring Lake, NJ, in 1998.
hudsoncountyview.com
Two caught with over 450 grams of meth with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City
One man and one woman were caught with over 450 grams of methamphetamine with a $6,000 street value in Jersey City yesterday, authorities said. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, of Jersey City, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, New York, are both charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said in a statement,
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds
MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District...
morristowngreen.com
Morristown planning board denies extension for apartments pitched by company of disgraced attorney
Morristown’s planning board on Thursday scuttled a five-story apartment project pitched by a company affiliated with the board’s former attorney, who is facing jail time in a corruption scandal. The board cited a zoning change, new traffic patterns and unmet approval conditions in denying the BAKOD Holding Corporation’s...
3 postal workers robbed in Newark, NJ — Blue collection boxes not safe?
NEWARK — Three mail carriers on Thursday were robbed at gunpoint by assailants who demanded their mail. RLS Metro Breaking News reported that one of the carriers was robbed on the 800 block of 16th Street in the city's West Side. Newark police referred questions about the robberies to the U.S. Postal Service police, which on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
theobserver.com
KPD: After stabbing a man outside Kearny Avenue saloon, 1 of 2 suspects is released — WITHOUT BAIL!
On Oct. 20 at 2:08 a.m., Officer Anthony Oliveira and several back-up officers were dispatched to a donnybrook at the Donegal Saloon that escalated into a stabbing. Responding officers found a 32-year-old Kearny man seated inside the saloon with another man holding pressure to a stab wound to the victim’s abdomen.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council moves forward on capping cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide
The Jersey City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance capping the number of adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the city at 55. “I know that we have some questions and concerns. Since this is first reading, I hope we can work those out before second reading,” Ward A Councilwoman Denise Ridley said before voting yes.
baristanet.com
Montclair Mourns Firefighter Kevin Berry
Montclair, NJ – He spent 27 years fighting fires in Montclair. Today, Montclair is mourning the passing of Ret. Battalion Chief Kevin Berry after a courageous battle with ALS. Berry retired at the rank of Battalion Chief. Montclair Firefighters Foundation describes Berry as “a leader, friend, mentor, and a...
Cops: Staten Island woman, 59, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Port Richmond Center. Marie Dimino, 59, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Willowbrook Road on Friday around 7 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
theobserver.com
(RAW VIDEO) Fire today at Elm St. & Seeley Ave.
A fire broke out late this morning — just shortly before noon — at the southeast corner of Elm Street and Seeley Avenue in Kearny. Details of the blaze to follow as they become available. Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer,...
Downtown Jersey City vision coming into focus with votes on embankment, 60-story building
The transformation of a piece of Downtown Jersey City took another step closer to reality this week. The Jersey City City Council officially began the adoption process of the Sixth Street Embankment Redevelopment Plan just one day after the city planning board approved a 60-story high-rise that will sit right across from the eastern end of the embankment.
Stabbed multiple times in liquor store, N.J. woman wrestles knife from attacker, police say
A woman was stabbed multiple times in the chest and back Friday night in a Union County liquor store before she was able to wrestle the knife from her attacker and flee the business, authorities said. The 27-year-old victim was in the store in the 1400 block of North Broad...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
hudsoncountyview.com
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will start on Oct. 31 and run though Nov. 10
Phase 3 of Jersey City’s rental relief program will begin accepting applications on October 31st and run through November 10th, officials said today. “Since the start of this pandemic, we have worked to find various ways to ease residents’ financial burdens and provide critical relief to our families who need it most,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison
A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Swears In 12 New Police Officers
Photo Credit: City of Bayonne Twelve new police officers were sworn in as new members of the Bayonne Police Department at a recent ceremony in the Dorothy Harrington Council Chambers at City Hall.. The new police officers include eight men and four women. The twelve officers are Jacklin Elbadry, Joseph...
