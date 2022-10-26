ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

The Pickle Lodge bringing indoor courts to West Chester

By Erin Couch, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
A fast-growing craze in recreational sports is making its way to West Chester next year with a new facility.

The complex to be known as The Pickle Lodge will open in the current Court Yard Sportsplex space at 7373 Kingsgate Way.

The facility will roll out in several phases and will begin with 17 indoor pickleball courts. Plans call for the addition of five outdoor courts, a championship court with grandstand-style seating, a bar and a restaurant. A news release did not say how many phases there would be or when all would be complete.

The complex will be open to the public and will also offer memberships. Pricing wasn't available Wednesday.

The Pickle Lodge is a limited liability company registered in April under a downtown Cincinnati address, Ohio secretary of state business filings show. A Facebook page was launched last spring.

Company officials expect the facility to open in early 2023.

