ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sellersville, PA

Police searching for Sellersville woman who left car, keys and cellphone behind in home 2 weeks ago

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXWCC_0ineCNiR00

Bucks County law enforcement are trying to find a Sellersville woman who disappeared without her cellphone or keys more than two weeks ago.

In a news conference Wednesday, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub urged anyone with information on Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, to come forward.

"If anybody has seen her or has seen anything out of the ordinary, please report it," he said.

The 55-year-old was last seen at her home near the intersection of High and East Church streets in the early morning hours of Oct. 10. The DA said she is not known to travel outside the area alone.

Charges filed in killing:Co-worker charged in murder of Levittown father at three at FedEx facility in Delco

Four charged in kidnapping incident:Police: Four kidnapped and held man at gunpoint in Sellersville as they drove him around and tried to rob him

For subscribers:'Makes me sick': Ex-Hatboro-Horsham aide sentenced in Bensalem child sex assault case

Capaldi lives at the home with her husband, who police believe was the last person to see her. Her daughter reported her missing on Oct. 12, after she had not heard from her, which was uncharacteristic ofCapaldi.

Some of her belongings, including her wallet, were missing from her home, however her keys, car and cellphone were left behind.

"This is highly unusual behavior, obviously," Weintraub said.

The DA said Capaldi mainly stayed in or around her Sellersville home, unless she was running errands or with other family members.

"This is why we are so concerned," he said.

When asked if there was foul play suspected, the DA declined to speculate.

"We're leaving every option open at this time," he said.

Weintraub said everyone investigators have spoken to has been forthcoming with information. They have spoken to her husband, he said.

Capaldi is described as 5-foot-6 with brown and gray hair and hazel eyes.

"We continue to hold out hope that we can find Beth Capaldi and reunite her with her family," he said.

Anyone with information on Capaldi's whereabouts is asked to contact Perkasie police at 215-257-6876 or county detectives at 215-348-6354. Tips may also be submitted anonymously at https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/da.

Comments / 9

nik nik
2d ago

so who's in the picture? in my opinion the husband did it cuz why would the daughter need to file a missing person's report instead of the husband if that's who she lived with!?

Reply
5
Heavenly ?
3d ago

Did she have a mental disorder the Last person to see her was her husband where was he that all that time he didn't realize his wife was in the house sounds fishy...😬🙄

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting injured three people in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street just after 1:00 a.m. One female and two males suffered gunshot wounds. All three were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Further...
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

6-Year-Old Kidnapped By PA Mom Rescued: Police

The 6-year-old Chester County girl who authorities say was kidnapped by her own mother was located by police, officials have announced. Downington police said on Facebook Thursday, Oct. 27 that Zoe Moss had been rescued, though the circumstances of her recovery were not immediately clear. Officials had issued an Amber...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Nearly 40 years after father's murder, local woman hopes that the killer will still be identifiedNearly 40 years after father's murder, local woman hopes that the killer will still be identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Nearly 40 years after her father's murder, a local woman hasn't lost hope that the killer will be identified. It was a quiet, but windy late morning at Magnolia Hill Cemetery in Tacony when we met Ryan Devlin. We visited her late father's grave."I remember him smelling like old spice," Ryan Devlin said. At 26, James "Jimmy" Devlin was a heck of a softball player. "Moose" was a slugger at bat. He loved football and coached the Tabor Rams.April 16, 1985, the Cardinal Dougherty graduate and orderly from the old Parkview Hospital was celebrating his birthday. "It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy