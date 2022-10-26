Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Turf Wars: Pete Carroll & Seahawks Angry About Injuries at Chargers’ SoFi Stadium, Demand Change
The Seattle Seahawks walked away with an impressive 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 ... but it came at a cost. Seahawks star wideout DK Metcalf narrowly avoided what could have been a severe knee injury on Sunday, while not being the only player to go down in the contest. Chargers cornerback JC Jackson tore his ACL in the loss to Seattle, effectively ending his season. Meanwhile, wideout Mike Williams is now expected to miss at least the next four weeks due to an ankle injury for the Chargers as well.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Coming Back’s an Honor’: Texans TE Jordan Akins Cherishes Career Resurgence
HOUSTON - Jordan Akins is making his second stint with the Houston Texans count. When the New York Giants released Akins, the Texans appeared to be the last team that the former Texas Rangers minor league baseball player would join as a free agent. Instead, though, Akins signed with the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Always Ready to Play, Moll Approaches College Game No. 60
Kris Moll will take this Saturday off, enjoying a bye week with the rest of his University of Washington football teammates. OK, he'll actually run through a Husky practice while others across the country are playing for real. For Moll, a break in the action has been rare over his long-winding, six-year career at two schools.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated safety Innis Gaines and outside linebacker Kobe Jones from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. What does it all mean?. Elevated: OLB Kobe Jones. Last week, the Packers elevated La’Darius Hamilton from the practice...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Keys to Upsetting the Cowboys
One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace the leadership they received from Robert Quinn. One of the most overdiscussed topics this week at Halas Hall is how the Bears will ever replace leadership they received from Robert Quinn. It's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Paton Breaks Silence on Nathaniel Hackett’s Job Security
Denver Broncos GM George Paton knows his decisions will be critiqued more intensely than ever — simply because his team sits at 2-5 and is embroiled in a four-game losing streak. Teetering on the brink of full collapse is an accurate description of the perilous cliff the Broncos now...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jalen Carter update: Status of Bulldogs’ DL for Georgia vs. Florida
Georgia football could get some help for Saturday's game against Florida as defensive lineman Jalen Carter is hoping to play, according to On3. Carter made the trip to Jacksonville with the Georgia team and is "hoping to suit up today," according to the report. The team will make a final...
Mailbox: Kudos to the performance at the Ohio State-Iowa football game ... by the bands
Have more comments, questions? Reach out to me at bwhite1@dispatch.com. To the editor: Those of us fortunate to be at the Ohio State-Iowa football game were treated to a fantastic halftime show, highlighting the collaboration of two exceptional bands. Featuring an Elton John theme, TBDBITL and Iowa band members performed, in perfect sync, multiple songs and formations. Especially memorable was the large piano player with movement on a cloth banner of black and ivory keys. To think of the hard work, energy and talent that went into this performance is mind-boggling. The unity of the two bands, as well as the football teams hugging at game’s end, are a poignant reminder that intercollegiate competition is more than the game’s final score. Bob Weiler.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Receiver Injuries Add to Challenge vs. Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers really only has strong chemistry with two of his receivers: Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb. Chances are, neither will be on the field for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. Lazard on Thursday said he didn’t...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10
As the dust settles around the latest slate of games on Saturday, let's look ahead to the next AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LOOK: Broncos Unveil New Uniform Combination for Jaguars Game
The Denver Broncos are in London, England, set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Week 8 throwdown at Wembley Stadium. With the Broncos being embroiled in one controversy and rumor after another this week, the team decided to shake things up and roll out a unique uniform combination for Sunday morning's tilt across the pond.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Colts, Commanders Injury Report: Improvement Seen on Thursday
The Indianapolis Colts hit the practice field once again on Thursday as they prepare for their upcoming battle this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the visiting Washington Commanders. The injury report brought great news, as it saw players upgrade their participation level as well as the return of a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Javion Cohen, Offensive Lineman, Alabama Crimson Tide
Javion Cohen is coming back to Alabama as a starting offensive lineman in 2021 with fourteen starts to his name. In 2020, his freshman season, he was on the SEC All-Freshman Team. Cohen was from Phenix City, Alabama, and was a four-star recruit for his high school, Central High School. He was a part of the top fifteen player rankings in the entire state of Alabama and was on the Second Team Class 7A All-State as a junior at Central. Fast forwarding to 2022, Cohen will be a key piece of the Crimson Tide’s offense in 2022.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
I’m Not ‘Soft!’ Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice Again - Injury Update for Cowboys vs. Bears
FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are presently engaged in an exercise with which the two-time NFL rushing champion has great experience: The differences between "pain,'' "hurt,'' "injured'' and "out.''. “I think pain is temporary and I need to be out there with my guys,'' said Elliott after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs went all-in on rebuilding their wide receiver group during the offseason and despite seeing the group come together nicely over the last few weeks, the team is adding even more talent to the room. Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Kansas City is sending a third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Comments / 0