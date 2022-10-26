ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW board questions progress on $1B infrastructure overhaul

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s $1.9 billion operating budget and $299 million capital budget are both on their way to the Memphis City Council for approval.

But before the unanimous MLGW board vote Wednesday, Oct. 26, at least one board member questioned whether the utility’s delayed $1 billion, five-year plan to overhaul its gas, electric and water infrastructure is making enough progress.

“We’re not getting better every day,” MLGW board member Michael Pohlman said at the Wednesday meeting where the budget proposal was approved. “Are we putting the money where we need to put it?”

Pohlman noticed that engineering and construction maintenance that used to dominate the utility’s capital budget is less than half of the spend.

The city council approves rate hikes that finance MLGW’s five-year plan to upgrade and overhaul infrastructure. The council approved the plan in 2020.

“The execution of the plan has been a challenge,” MLGW chief financial officer Dana Jeanes told the board.

Chief utility officer Alonzo Weaver said supply chain problems and similar “headwinds” experienced in other sectors have raised prices and slowed construction timelines.

That has been especially noticeable in automation equipment that MLGW plans to use to restore power to downed electric circuits that now have to be verified by sight.

The work was slowed by the COVID pandemic as well.

And the delay took its toll on the MLGW water system and infrastructure during a winter ice storm this past February that prompted a state of emergency in the city. The storm prompted the first boil water order in the utility’s 80-year history.

Meanwhile, some positions eliminated by MLGW as part of an efficiency study that went with the infrastructure plan have returned to the budget proposal.

A total of 56 positions have been “reclaimed” and “reclassified” in the budget proposals.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

