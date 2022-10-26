ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Transfer Room

Manchester United Setting Sights On Leeds United Midfielder

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sxzf8_0ineC41t00

According to a new report, Manchester United have ‘set their sights’ on a Leeds United midfielder.

Manchester United are constantly looking to add talent to their ever growing squad. New manager Erik Ten Hag has made some great signings so far and may now have his eye on yet another addition.

In the summer transfer window, United added two new midfielders to the squad. Christian Eriksen and Casemiro both joined the club and have proved to be strong and much needed signings.

Ten Hag’s judgement of midfield signings so far has been top drawer and now it looks like the Dutchman could be turning his attention to yet another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ms2sf_0ineC41t00

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to a new report, United are possibly setting their sights on a Leeds United midfielder. The report stated that United have been following Tyler Adams for some time, dating back to his RB Leipzig days.

The report published by football insider says; “Man United are keeping close tabs on Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, sources have told Football Insider.

The Premier League giants have a long-time interest in the USA international dating back to his RB Leipzig days. United are continuing to monitor Adams as they shortlist potential central midfield captures.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

Following his arrival at Elland Road, Adams has proved to be a solid option for Jesse Marsch . However, it doesn’t seem at this stage whether the American international would be an improvement.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City

Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
BBC

F﻿ulham 0-0 Everton: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard to Sky Sports: "It was OK from us, just OK. We had bright periods in the game but not loads. Fulham are in good form and you can feel that in the stadium. "Every game is a different challenge, we are in a process of keeping...
ESPN

Transfer Talk: Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
ESPN

PSV handed Europa League away fan ban after Arsenal trouble

PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday. Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at...
BBC

G﻿uardiola on injuries, Alvarez and improving Leicester

Manager P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking before Manchester City's trip to Leicester City on Saturday. E﻿rling Haaland will be assessed in training on Friday afternoon after going off injured in the game against Borussia Dortmund, but Guardiola said: "He is better." O﻿n injured duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin...
BBC

L﻿ampard says consistency is next step

Frank Lampard has challenged his Everton players to find consistency in the next stage of their progress under his management. The Toffees impressed in a fine 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend, ending a run of three defeats in a row. As they prepare to face Fulham on Saturday,...
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy