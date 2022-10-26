ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans

In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts Nebraska's Chances Of Making Bowl

Nebraska football is 3-4 overall and 2-2 under interim head coach Mickey Joseph. The Cornhuskers need three wins in their final five games to reach bowl eligibility. It won't be easy, with upcoming matchups against No. 4 Michigan and No. 17 Illinois, as well as Big Ten West foes Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.
LINCOLN, NE
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M

The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Makes His Opinion On Alabama Very Clear

On Thursday afternoon, Steve Spurrier was a guest on the Paul Finebaum Show and he had a few interesting things to say - per usual. During his time on the show, Spurrier made a point to make sure no one forgets Alabama can still win the national title. Despite the team's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide can still win the SEC title.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Hall Of Fame College Football Coach Dead At 90

Legendary Georgia Bulldogs football coach Vince Dooley has passed away at 90 years old. The University of Georgia announced Dooley's death with an official statement on Friday. The iconic college football figure passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children earlier this afternoon, per the statement. Dooley coached the...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Lee Corso Health News

College GameDay won't look the same on Saturday morning. ESPN has announced that College GameDay analyst Lee Corso will not be making the trip to Jackson due to a health issue. "Lee Corso will not travel to Jackson State for College GameDay this week due to a health issue. Coach...
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dolphins Cheerleader Going Viral This Week

The Miami Dolphins took down the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night with an impressive defensive performance. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense jumped out to an early lead before the Steelers battled back to make it a 16-10 ballgame at the half. The second half yielded zero points for either team and finished 16-10.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes He Knows Texas A&M's Biggest Problem

For the first time in his Texas A&M tenure, Jimbo Fisher has the Aggies 3-4 and on pace to finish dead last in the SEC West. But Urban Meyer might know what the team's main problem is. During this week's episode of Urban's Take with Tim May, Meyer conceded that...
NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards retweets anti-Semitic comment

A Michigan football player is facing criticism ahead of Saturday’s big game against Michigan State because of his social media activity. Donovan Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. The tweet came from an account with the handle @TheXFilmXLord. The tweet was a broad, negative generalization that said “Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Pick Between Tennessee, Georgia

On this week's College Football Playoff preview show for ESPN, Kirk Herbstreit was asked about Georgia and Tennessee. Both SEC programs are undefeated heading into Week 9. Even though Georgia has looked dominant this season, Herbstreit would give the edge to Tennessee in the rankings. Herbstreit has been so impressed...
KNOXVILLE, TN

