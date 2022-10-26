Read full article on original website
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
West Michigan school districts to receive electric buses with grant money
WEST MICHIGAN — Several school districts in West Michigan are expected to receive upgraded school buses. The Biden Administration is giving roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 'clean' school buses across the nation under a new federal program. School bus safety: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a...
Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veteran's Day is a special time to honor those who served, or are serving, for our country. Below are events and giveaways happening around West Michigan in honor of our veterans. Veterans benefits: New benefits to assist veterans exposed to toxic chemicals, burn pits. Allegan County:
Michigan State Police to distribute 340 AEDs to troopers
LANSING, Mich. — About half of the Michigan State Police patrol fleet will be equipped with an AED this week, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers purchased 340 life-saving devices for $486,630 to help save those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, state police said. Heart health: 'People, pay...
Michigan releases tips to ensure a safe, spooky Halloween for Michigan pets
LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner - and safety is not only a concern for trick-or-treaters, but pets too. West Michigan Halloween: Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. "When preparing for Halloween, it is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t...
COVID-19 numbers stable but could change, state's top doctor says
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's COVID-19 numbers are pretty stable but that could change as the winter months approach, according to Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan. Infection numbers surged the last two winters, Bagdarsarian said. The virus tends to transmit during cold dry weather when...
Stabbing at off-campus student housing near GVSU sends man to hospital
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
Dune grass planted to stabilize sand dune at Laketown Township Beach
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Although beach-goers have gone away, workers at Laketown Township Beach continue to play. Workers from Olde Paths Inc. of Holland began planting dune grass in a sand dune by the upper east-west boardwalk Friday, according to officials. The grass is expected to help stabilize the...
Parents of Oxford High School appear in court days after son's' guilty plea
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — James and Jennifer Crumbley sat in court Friday, days after their son admitted to a mass shooting inside Oxford High School. The two are both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting. The Crumbleys: Bond set at combined $1M after...
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
