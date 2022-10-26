ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan State Police to distribute 340 AEDs to troopers

LANSING, Mich. — About half of the Michigan State Police patrol fleet will be equipped with an AED this week, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers purchased 340 life-saving devices for $486,630 to help save those who are experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, state police said. Heart health: 'People, pay...
MICHIGAN STATE
COVID-19 numbers stable but could change, state's top doctor says

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's COVID-19 numbers are pretty stable but that could change as the winter months approach, according to Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the State of Michigan. Infection numbers surged the last two winters, Bagdarsarian said. The virus tends to transmit during cold dry weather when...
MICHIGAN STATE
Stabbing at off-campus student housing near GVSU sends man to hospital

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating an overnight stabbing in Allendale Township. Deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 48 West Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning. When deputies arrived, the stabbing victim had left the area. The victim arrived at a local...
ALLENDALE, MI
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting

OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion

COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
COLOMA, MI

