AFAN Brought the Party to Virgin Hotels in Electric Annual Event

Read the AFAN preview to take in the excitement from start to finish.

Windy weather didn’t slow the hottest party of the year down. Aid for AIDS of Nevada (AFAN) wrapped its 36th annual Black and White Party on October 22, despite a weekend of turbulent windstorms.

Virgin Hotels was ready to host the fabulous attendees. The Theater was outfitted with monochromatic place settings and a dazzling selection of photo booths, including a floral display near the entrance and a trippy angled booth, steps from the main doors. On the left, giant balloon letters spelling “AFAN” were stationed by the bar, providing the perfect backdrop for photo ops.

Gigi, Ashton, Yesi, and Rivers from ‘FANTASY ‘attend the Black & White Party / Photo Credit: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency

Take-Home Treats and Treasures

The silent auction table offered up local treats and prizes including but were not limited to:

A night out at Carver Steakhouse

Tickets to local Las Vegas shows like X Burlesque, Absinthe, Magic Mike Live and more

A two-night stay with dining at Virgin Hotels

One dozens donuts for a year from Wicked Donuts

Gift baskets for Earthlings and Downtown Summerlin

Merchandise including crystal vases and a Stella McCartney two-piece bathing suit set

A sea of black and white filled Virgin Hotels Las Vegas / Photo Credit: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency

Live-Action Entertainment of All Kinds

Dance acts were the liberated stripteases that the attendees ate up. Hosts Ricky Cornish and Norma Llayman were as electric as ever, and moved the proceedings along with charm and ease. Local burlesque performers made appearances between headlining acts, including Chase Brown, Chadwick Johnson, Nicky Saturn and guests from popular Las Vegas shows like “Faaabulous! The Show” and “Midnight Skye: The Revival.” As a welcome inclusion, podiums with scantily-clad dancers also dotted the main floor.

The cast of ‘Faaabulous! The Show’ perform at the Black & White Party Zion and Poppy from ‘ROUGE’ perform at the Black & White Party Skye Dee Miles & the Cast of ‘Midnight Skye at the Revival’ perform at the Black & White Party Photos Credit: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency

Guests Showcased Apparel to Impress

The outfits were the focal points of the evening, ranging from sleek cocktail gowns to avant-garde costumes made with unconventional materials. Balloon animal creations, ribbon-cage skirts and all things beaded and bejeweled were spotted in the on-point crowd. Select attendees were granted the “Right to Wear Red” in recognition for their involvement and generosity, and delivered fire fashion fits in red gowns and garb.

Guests don their best black and white for AFAN’s 36th annual Black & White Party / Photo Credit: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency

Victor Rodriguez shows up in style at AFAN’s Black & White Party Larry Edwards (Hot Chocolate) receives the ‘Right to Wear Red’ Sister Maria and Josie Cavallari at AFAN party Photos Credit: Eugene Dela Cruz, OneSeven Agency

The refreshments were delicious representations of local eateries — including the upcoming permanent installment of Bad Ass Coffee, tiny cupcaked from Caked Up and barrel-side whiskey from Slane Irish Whiskey. Cocktail servers — whom were also dressed in black-and-white fashions — strutted around offering snacks and skewers for attendees to nosh on.

AFAN Expresses Gratitude

Antioco Carrillo, AFAN’s executive director, thanked the individuals that attended with a heartfelt sentiment about the strength in support for AFAN in recent times.

“Tonight is a special night because we are honoring individuals that have made a difference and supported AFAN, especially in the last two years,” Carrillo said in a statement. “Thank you to our honorees and to everyone involved with making tonight happen.”

Stay informed of AFAN happenings, including future events and donation avenues.