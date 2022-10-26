ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandville, MI

Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Officers arrived to the area of Staples Avenue near W North Street in Kalamazoo to reports of gunfire Tuesday around 6 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Two separate vehicle accidents were at the scene, police said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Allendale woman injured after Ottawa County car crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An Allendale woman was taken to the hospital after a car crash on 68th Avenue Monday morning. The crash happened in Allendale Township when traffic slowed to let a car turn west onto Agri Drive, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Marshall crash: Motorcyclist...
ALLENDALE, MI
Kitchen fire causes $10,000 worth of damage to Battle Creek apartment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Tuesday night fire at a Battle Creek apartment led to thousands of dollars in damages, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. Knollwood fire: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at a Cliff Street...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Student faces charges for lighting fireworks in East Kentwood bathroom

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 14-year-old student accused of setting off fireworks in a school bathroom faces charges, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Investigation: Kalamazoo police investigate series of crashes and shooting. The East Kentwood student was charged with possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, deputies...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Roseville man arraigned for kidnapping Ionia woman, deputies say

IONIA, Mich. — A Roseville man faces charges for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend in Ionia Monday morning, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. when the woman's neighbor called 911, saying she received a text from the woman that said "HELP." RiverTown Crossings:...
ROSEVILLE, MI
Mobile home blocks Salem Township road, deputies say

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Allegan County drivers will need to find another way around 30th Street. Allegan County shooting: One dead after shooting involving driver, Allegan County deputy. A mobile home blocked off 136th and 137th Avenues in Salem Township, according to Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Allendale crash: Allendale...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
Six teens arrested in stolen vehicle, accused of Kent County break-ins

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday with several items of stolen property from neighborhoods in Byron and Gaines townships. Kent County Sheriff's Office received a report around 11 p.m. of teenagers wearing ski masks trying to break into cars on Madison Avenue, near Summer Shores Drive, deputies said.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Battle Creek to celebrate Day of the Dead

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Tuesday marks another day of celebration for Dia de Los Muertos. Day of the dead is a tradition where families remember the departed and share memories of loved ones who’ve passed with friends and family. The City of Battle Creek is expected to celebrate...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Silent Observer to start taking anonymous tips for Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer will be taking anonymous tips for Ionia County starting Tuesday, according to a representative. Silent Observer receives tips from around West Michigan, but is targeted to unsolved crimes in Kent County. With collaboration with law enforcement agencies in Ionia County, Silent Observer will...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
'CATS' to play at Western Michigan's Miller Auditorium

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This Broadway hit is the cat's meow. 'CATS' is anticipated to return to Western Michigan University's Miller Auditorium for three performances Feb. 17-18, 2023 as part of a new North American tour, according to a WMU representative. 'Les Miserables' at Miller: 'Les Miserables' comes to Kalamazoo,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Portage apartment complex proposal to be discussed by council

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage City Council is scheduled to discuss a proposed rezoning application that has caused controversy in the community. The public will have a chance to weigh in at a public hearing starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Developer Edward Rose & Sons wants to build a...
PORTAGE, MI
Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Clocks fall back by an hour late Saturday night, springing people into the same argument year after year. “I think that they should just pick one and stick with it, and we shouldn’t change back and forth," Stephanie Kershner, a Kalamazoo mom, said. "It’s terrible for our bodies. It messes with my work, and messes with my kids especially. They’re either too tired or they wake up too early.”
KALAMAZOO, MI

