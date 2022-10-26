ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
How does Utah’s Hogle Zoo move animals during a fire

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo held a fire drill on Oct.26 while the zoo remained open. In a Twitter post, the zoo said they hold these drills periodically in case a real fire occurs with visitors. Salt Lake City Fire Department, station ten, helped make the...
Midvale’s Main Street gets a new look from local artists

MIDVALE, Utah — Local artists partnered with the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale and the Salt Lake County Health Department to bring art to Midvale’s Main Street. On Oct. 29 from noon until 5 p.m., local youth participated in painting, trick-or-treating and other activities. Artists pained five crosswalk pieces of art that youth pained inside of.
Utah philanthropist to homeless teens: “we’ll help you”

SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teens are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 Utah teens that don’t have a place to call home.
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close

BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
