kjzz.com
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
Sugar House fire still burning after 2 days, concerning locals
Nearby businesses and some residents will not be allowed to return tonight due to a structure fire in Sugar House that still has not been put out.
Crews continue to fight Sugar House fire, more than three days after ignited
Fire crews continued to control flare-ups at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House Saturday, more than three days after a massive fire ignited.
ksl.com
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there's no doubt.
kslnewsradio.com
How does Utah’s Hogle Zoo move animals during a fire
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo held a fire drill on Oct.26 while the zoo remained open. In a Twitter post, the zoo said they hold these drills periodically in case a real fire occurs with visitors. Salt Lake City Fire Department, station ten, helped make the...
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
kslnewsradio.com
Midvale’s Main Street gets a new look from local artists
MIDVALE, Utah — Local artists partnered with the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale and the Salt Lake County Health Department to bring art to Midvale’s Main Street. On Oct. 29 from noon until 5 p.m., local youth participated in painting, trick-or-treating and other activities. Artists pained five crosswalk pieces of art that youth pained inside of.
buildingsaltlake.com
Sugar Alley all but destroyed in massive overnight fire. It sought to extend Sugar House retail and housing space.
A massive fire at a building under construction in the core of Sugar House has significantly damaged Lowe Property Group’s Sugar Alley, and it appears the project that has taken years to get to a point where it was nearly completed will be demolished. Police blocked off Highland Drive...
kslnewsradio.com
Sugar House apartment building evacuated as nearby construction site burns
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight after a four-alarm fire in Sugar House. The blaze broke out at a construction site near 1040 East and 2200 South in Sugar House. The fire began Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Residents who were evacuated were offered shelter...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah philanthropist to homeless teens: “we’ll help you”
SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teens are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 Utah teens that don’t have a place to call home.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
Ghost Rider of Clinton receives special FOX 13 Dream Team surprise
The Ghost Rider of Clinton is a hero to people of all ages in his community and the FOX 13 News Dream Team wanted to show support for the man behind the mask, Kelly Hertel.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake County Health Department launches real-time “AirView” map
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Health Department has a new tool to help Utahns look out for their health. The seasons are changing, which means inversions in the Salt Lake Valley. Inversions pull pollutants closer to the ground impacting respiratory health. The health department’s “AirView” online...
Good News Network
Tiny Home Village for Salt Lake City‘s Homeless Gets Green Light for 430 Units
Taking the lead to fight the homelessness epidemic in America, the Salt Lake City council has moved forward with a plan to lease 8 acres of city land to build a village of tiny homes. Described as “recovery housing,” the 430 units would provide an additional transition between total homelessness...
‘I didn’t know how bad it was’: What students learned from Utah’s shriveling Great Salt Lake
Students from Horizonte Instruction and Training Center in Salt Lake City took a trip to the Great Salt Lake to experience first hand the lake’s troubles and learn how much of an impact the lake has had on their lives.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
utahstories.com
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah
Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
kslnewsradio.com
Sheriff shares her insights into men as victims of domestic violence
SALT LAKE CITY — Do we believe men if they say they’re being stalked, verbally or physically abused or in fear of their partner? More than a quarter of U.S. men are victims of domestic violence. Police say a professional bull rider was killed in September in a...
ksl.com
Owner, employees reflect on 39-year run as Bountiful video rental store prepares to close
BOUNTIFUL — Top Hat Video had already beaten a lot of odds by May 2020. The video rental store in Bountiful, which opened back in 1983, had outlasted corporate competitors like Blockbuster and even the shift to streaming services like Netflix. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many customers who previously frequented the small store at 521 W. 2600 South finally switched to online streaming due to health and safety concerns. The business was losing money and owners Lee and Lona Earl began preparing to close permanently.
