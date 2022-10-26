Read full article on original website
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
If You Invested $1,000 In HEXO Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. HEXO's Bumpy Ride: One company that has been a disappointing investment in...
Nasdaq Climbs 275 Points; S&P 500 Rises Over 2%
U.S. stocks extended gains toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite surging more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 2.44% to 32,814.96 while the NASDAQ rose 2.56% to 11,068.96. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 2.24% to 3,892.40. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares...
Why Arch Capital Group Shares Are Popping Off Friday Following Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition
Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL shares are trading higher by 10.01% to $56.86 going into the close of Friday's trading session after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500. Additionally, RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained Arch Capital Group with an Outperform and raised the...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Apple To $184? These Analysts Revise Price Targets On iPhone Maker Following Q4 Results
Apple, Inc. AAPL reported stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter on Thursday. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the year-ago quarter’s $1.24 and the previous quarter’s $1.20. Revenue rose 8% year-over-year from $83.36 billion to $90.1 billion. Analysts, on average, had modeled revenue of $88.9 billion for the quarter.
Leggett & Platt's Earnings: A Preview
Leggett & Platt LEG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Leggett & Platt will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49. Leggett & Platt bulls will hope to hear the company...
What's Going On With AMD And Nvidia Shares
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD and NVIDIA Corporation AMD shares are trading higher Friday afternoon. Shares of semiconductor and chip companies at large are trading higher in sympathy with Intel, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS. What Happened?. Intel's Q3 revenue was $15.3 billion. That's down 20% year-over-year. The revenue total...
Jim Cramer Apologizes For Recommending Meta Platforms Stock At Higher Levels: 'I Failed To Help People, And I Own That'
Jim Cramer has been a buyer of Meta Platforms Inc META shares since the stock fell below $200 earlier this year. With the stock trading around $100 following weak earnings results, the "Mad Money" host is jumping ship, citing poor management. "I made a mistake here. I was wrong. I...
What's In The Cards For These Cannabis MSOs In Q3? Analyst's Thoughts Ahead Of Earnings Season
Several cannabis multistate operators, or MSOs, are poised to report their third-quarter financials in November. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic weighed in with his expectations on the upcoming earnings season and took a closer look at TerrAscend Corp. TER TRSSF, Green Thumb Industries Inc GTBIF and Curaleaf Holdings Inc CURLF.
Visteon: Q3 Earnings Insights
Visteon VC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Visteon beat estimated earnings by 27.42%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $395.00 million from the same period last...
Tesla Stake Hiked By 14 Times — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by about 14 times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 76,000 shares of the EV maker, taking its...
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Dogecoin Surges, Bitcoin And Ethereum Prepare To Soar: A Look At The Cryptos Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was spiking up about 1.8% higher during Friday’s 24-hour trading session in tandem with the S&P 500, which was surging over 2%. Ethereum ETH/USD was also rising more than 2%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD was skyrocketing almost 12% higher after Elon Musk’s deal to purchase Twitter closed.
Earnings Preview For Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp SBT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sterling Bancorp will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Sterling Bancorp bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Dow Jumps 600 Points; Crude Oil Down Over 1%
U.S. stocks extended gains midway through trading, with the Dow Jones surging more than 600 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.92% to 32,648.16 while the NASDAQ rose 1.74% to 10,979.98. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.60% to 3,868.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed 4%...
Are Santa Claus Rallies Real During Bear Markets? Here's What Stock Market History Says
As the first month in the final quarter of 2022 wraps up, traders and investors are likely excited for a potential Santa Claus Rally. That's particularly the case this year, which saw the S&P 500 SPX plunge 27.54% between Jan. 4 and Oct. 13. Therefore, a Santa Claus Rally would...
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
RECIPE UNLIMITED COMPLETES GOING PRIVATE TRANSACTION WITH FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") RECP is pleased to announce the closing of the previously announced statutory plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") pursuant to which, among other things, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through 1000297337 Ontario Inc. (the "Purchaser"), acquired all of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares ("MVS") and subordinate voting shares ("SVS", and together with MVS, the "Shares") in the capital of the Company (other than those Shares owned by FFHL and its affiliates (collectively "Fairfax") and 9,398,729 MVS owned by Cara Holdings Limited ("CHL")) at a price of $20.73 in cash per Share.
This Analyst Expects Solid October Sales Report From Costco
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Costco Wholesale Corp COST with a price target of $590.00. The analyst estimates total comparable sales for October to be 4.3% versus 17.5% last year. Feldman said the company’s October sales should benefit from high food...
