Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watkins Woolen Mill State Park and State Historic Site is designated as a National Historic Landmark in MissouriCJ CoombsLawson, MO
The 'Watkins House' in Richmond, Missouri is over 100 years old and it was a mail-order houseCJ CoombsRichmond, MO
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
Smithville police vehicle struck from behind while helping car that hit deer
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - There were no serious injuries Tuesday morning after a vehicle rear-ended a Smithville police SUV that was providing traffic control for a car that had hit a deer on the highway. The officer was on the scene of a crash involving a car and deer at...
KCTV 5
Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour. Tire tracks, damage left behind and neighbor accounts indicate the car veered off the road,...
KCTV 5
Police: Woman found dead in the road was killed in car, then dumped
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police say they have solved the case of a woman found dead in the road in Raytown on Halloween night, saying she was shot and killed by an Independence man in his car before being dumped in the road. Aaron C. Alexander, 35, was arrested Tuesday...
KCTV 5
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KCTV 5
Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening. Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.
KCTV 5
Woman found lying in road and dies in hospital, Raytown police investigating as homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raytown Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a woman was found in the roadway Monday evening and later died in a hospital. Officers stated they responded to a call just after 8 p.m. in the area of 87th and Ash streets for someone who had been possibly hit by a car and was lying the road.
KCTV 5
Multiple injuries reported following Monday evening shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left at least two people wounded Monday evening. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue about 9:30 p.m.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
KCTV 5
KC police find missing and endangered elderly woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police said they found a woman who was reported missing after she had not been seen since Sunday morning. Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old woman, was said to be found safe.
KCTV 5
Britt Reid sentencing hearing Tuesday in crash that critically injured 5-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid could find out Tuesday afternoon whether he will spend time behind bars for an alcohol-impaired crash last year that left a five-year-old girl with traumatic brain injuries. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has...
KCTV 5
Woman in Raytown homicide died from apparent gunshot wounds, person of interest detained
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have released a few more details in a homicide investigation from Monday evening. The Raytown Police Department had reported a woman found lying in the roadway in the area of 87th Street and Ash Avenue. She later died in the hospital. Officers initially believed she...
KCTV 5
911 hold times reach average of 35 seconds, KCPD blames staffing shortages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People across Kansas City are waiting longer for help in emergencies. The average queue time for 911 emergency calls is now 35 seconds. Data reveals four days in September that had hold times averaging 50 seconds or more. “That is definitely not something that we...
KCTV 5
Resident calls KCPD after finding human skeletal remains in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A resident in the 5600 block of Paloma called police Sunday morning after finding his dog digging up what appeared to be human skeletal remains in his backyard. Police said the call came in at 10 a.m. Officers have contacted detectives who have begun a...
KCTV 5
Man charged with murder in Overland Park gas station shooting from over the summer
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Police have made an arrest in the July shooting death of a 26-year-old man at an Overland Park gas station. Zarrell Semaj Finley, 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in the Johnson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond. His first appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Jackson County Exec plans to redirect $1M for women to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive wants to release $1 million in federal money to help women travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. The Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund would redirect $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to cover women and families’ cost of transportation, lodging and childcare while seeking an abortion outside of Missouri, where there are strong abortion restrictions.
KCTV 5
Suspicious death investigation ongoing after dog unearths human remains in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A digging dog uncovered human remains in a Kansas City backyard around 10 a.m. Sunday near Paloma Avenue and Topping Avenue not far from I-70 and Van Brunt Boulevard. An ongoing suspicious death investigation is underway. Detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner will...
KCTV 5
Researchers work to identify unmarked graves in Lawrence cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A project in Lawrence is working to honor the dead, though few have ever heard their names. A team of researchers has been examining the potter’s field in Oak Hill Cemetery, a corner of the cemetery full of unmarked graves. Kerry Altenbernd, part of the...
KCTV 5
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room
Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home. Two people were injured, one of them taken to the hospital, after a car crash Monday evening in Mission. Jackson County Exec plans to redirect $1M for women to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. Updated: 7 hours ago.
KCTV 5
Johnson County advance voting numbers outpacing August primary
‘He made me feel brave’: Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would light up a room and bring people together. Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
KCTV 5
Kansas City family searching for stolen truck that had mother's ashes, military awards
Children more likely to be hit by car on Halloween than any other day. At least 110 children are run over in driveways or parking lots every week in America. On Halloween, children are twice as likely to be run over by a car. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a...
Comments / 0