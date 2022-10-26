ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, MO

KCTV 5

Police chase ends with crash near Mission home, two people injured

MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - A police chase with Westwood, Kansas, police led to a crash in Mission Tuesday night. Police had multiple blocks near 61st Street and Roe Avenue shut down for almost an hour. Tire tracks, damage left behind and neighbor accounts indicate the car veered off the road,...
MISSION, KS
KCTV 5

Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Person of interest in deadly KCK Halloween party shooting taken into custody, car recovered

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police said a person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Monday evening. Officers were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting. According to law enforcement, 70-100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present. Everyone at the party, other than the homeowners, were teenagers, mostly high school students, according to police.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged with murder in Overland Park gas station shooting from over the summer

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Police have made an arrest in the July shooting death of a 26-year-old man at an Overland Park gas station. Zarrell Semaj Finley, 25, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He remains in the Johnson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond. His first appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Jackson County Exec plans to redirect $1M for women to travel out-of-state for abortion procedures

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Executive wants to release $1 million in federal money to help women travel out-of-state for abortion procedures. The Jackson County Reproductive Equity Fund would redirect $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to cover women and families’ cost of transportation, lodging and childcare while seeking an abortion outside of Missouri, where there are strong abortion restrictions.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Johnson County advance voting numbers outpacing August primary

'He made me feel brave': Local teacher, musician, cyclist remembered for lighting up a room. Paul Lichtenauer was known as a guy who would light up a room and bring people together. Vehicle chase ends with car crashing through fence, up against Mission home.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO

