ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Big Ten finalizes Penn State’s 2023 football schedule

By Anderley Penwell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VVWPB_0ine8VvC00

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days.

Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent
September 2 vs. West Virginia
September 9 vs. Delaware
September 16 at Illinois
September 23 vs. Iowa
September 30 at Northwestern
BYE BYE
October 14 vs. UMass
October 21 at Ohio State
October 28 vs. Indiana
November 4 at Maryland
November 11 vs. Michigan
November 18 vs. Rutgers
November 25 at Michigan State
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Tuimoloau shines as No. 2 Ohio St beats No. 13 Penn St 44-31

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — J.T. Tuimoloau had a strip sack to set up No. 2 Ohio State for a separation-score in the fourth quarter and then a pick-6 to cap a spectacular performance by the defensive end as the Buckeyes erased a fourth-quarter deficit to beat No. 13 Penn State 44-31 Saturday. C.J. Stroud […]
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak. All time Penn […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

Game Day Primer: Ohio State travels to Happy Valley

2. Ohio State (7-0) at 13. Penn State (6-1)When: 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 29Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, PATV: FOXRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three things to watch…It’s best on best as Ohio State’s receivers meet Penn State’s secondary, and grab your popcorn this could be a good one. Penn State’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State

A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney. Nittany Nation Gameday airs weekly across Pennsylvania, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
DC News Now

Penn State’s Queen of Tik Tok: Katie Feeney

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a stadium of 107-thousand fans, amongst massively popular college football players, one of the most recognizable faces on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium isn’t a player: it’s Katie Feeney, a sophomore content creator. “It is crazy,” said Feeney. “And it’s funny because I never, I’ll never see myself, I […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
DC News Now

DC News Now

28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy