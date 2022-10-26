Big Ten finalizes Penn State’s 2023 football schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday.

This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days.

Kickoff times and networks will be announced at a later date.

Date Opponent September 2 vs. West Virginia September 9 vs. Delaware September 16 at Illinois September 23 vs. Iowa September 30 at Northwestern BYE BYE October 14 vs. UMass October 21 at Ohio State October 28 vs. Indiana November 4 at Maryland November 11 vs. Michigan November 18 vs. Rutgers November 25 at Michigan State

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.