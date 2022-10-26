ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

news9.com

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa

A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers

TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Woman Accused of Driving Stolen Jeep Arrested

A Tulsa woman who admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019 before being charged with burglary and vandalism a year later, has been arrested again, according to Tulsa Police. This time, police say they allegedly caught Maria Barrett driving a stolen Jeep. According to Tulsa Police, officers found...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home

The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie

TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake

City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
CLAREMORE, OK
news9.com

Cameras Catch Man Breaking Into Tulsa Bar, Stealing Thousands In Alcohol

The owners of a Tulsa bar are frustrated because someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol. Cameras inside the bar captured the entire incident on video. Lynn Robertson and her husband have run Starlite bar near 11th and Utica for five years. She said cameras caught...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Builds Resilience Through ‘Safety Spooktacular’ Event

Broken Arrow’s 2022 Safety Spooktacular event brought out a lot of support in the community Saturday. It offered a safe alternative to trick-or-treating and allowed everyone a moment of reflection on how strong the community really is. The event was coordinated by Broken Arrow Police’s Public Information Officer Ethan...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For

TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide

Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

