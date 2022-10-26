Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news9.com
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
news9.com
1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas
A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
news9.com
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
news9.com
Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
news9.com
Thousands Expected To Attend Rock Crawling Event In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - A national off-road race is bringing teams from across the country to Disney and Langley this weekend. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone had more from Mayes County.
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Accused of Driving Stolen Jeep Arrested
A Tulsa woman who admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019 before being charged with burglary and vandalism a year later, has been arrested again, according to Tulsa Police. This time, police say they allegedly caught Maria Barrett driving a stolen Jeep. According to Tulsa Police, officers found...
news9.com
Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home
The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
news9.com
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
news9.com
BAPD: Deaths Of 8 People In Burned Home Investigated As Homicide
Eight people have died in connection to a large house fire in Broken Arrow on Thursday, police said. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victims at this time but said a family of eight, including six children, live in the home. The victims were found inside a house...
news9.com
City Of Claremore Opens New Fitness Court At Claremore Lake
City leaders in Claremore are celebrating the opening of a new fitness court at Claremore lake. Along with walking trails, playgrounds, and a disc golf course, Claremore lake now has an outdoor fitness court to give people another way to get some exercise. It’s a gym that allows people 14 and older to leverage their body weight for exercises at 7 different stations. There’s even a free app that works with the court to help people through it. The fitness court was paid for by a 30,000 dollar grant from the National Fitness Campaign, which selected Claremore to help build a healthy community.
news9.com
Man Dies After Escaping Police Custody, Jumping Into Pond With Handcuffs On
Tulsa Police say a man is dead after he ran from police custody, jumped into a pond while wearing handcuffs, and drowned. Police recovered the man's body from the water at Tulsa's Shoreline Apartments early Thursday morning. "For someone who is in custody to decide to A run from the...
news9.com
Cameras Catch Man Breaking Into Tulsa Bar, Stealing Thousands In Alcohol
The owners of a Tulsa bar are frustrated because someone broke in and stole thousands of dollars worth of alcohol. Cameras inside the bar captured the entire incident on video. Lynn Robertson and her husband have run Starlite bar near 11th and Utica for five years. She said cameras caught...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Builds Resilience Through ‘Safety Spooktacular’ Event
Broken Arrow’s 2022 Safety Spooktacular event brought out a lot of support in the community Saturday. It offered a safe alternative to trick-or-treating and allowed everyone a moment of reflection on how strong the community really is. The event was coordinated by Broken Arrow Police’s Public Information Officer Ethan...
news9.com
Tulsa Doctor Reminds People To Be Aware Of Stroke Signs During World Stroke Day
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, and a Tulsa doctor said knowing the signs can save lives. Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke. Every 3.5 minutes, someone dies of a stroke. Tulsa neurologist Dr. Andre Fredieu told News...
news9.com
Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For
TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
news9.com
'An Incredible Tiger:' Malayan Tiger Euthanized At Tulsa Zoo After Physical Exam Reveals Cancer
The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its tigers that was euthanized on Wednesday. According to the zoo, Gahara, a male Malayan tiger, who was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, was euthanized after a physical exam revealed that cancer had spread to parts of his body.
news9.com
Investigators Seek Information In 2017 Unsolved Murder Of Greg Loving
This weekend marks five years since Greg Loving was burned to death in his car in Mayes County. Chief Investigator Wayne Stinnett said there are people out there that know something and either believe authorities already have that information or are reluctant to come forward. He said any little piece...
news9.com
Tulsa Woman Displaced After Early-Morning Fire At Vacant House Spreads Next Door
A Tulsa woman was displaced after an early-morning fire spread to her home on Thursday. According to officials from the Tulsa Fire Department, the fire originally started at a vacant house around 2 a.m. near East 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue on Thursday. Crews say the blaze eventually...
news9.com
Neighbors, Landlord Struggling To Process Broken Arrow Murder/Suicide
Neighbors in the area say they are devastated. Many said this family was quiet and didn't interact with neighbors much, most said that something like this is just hard to process. Traci Tresler has lived in the neighborhood for two years. She didn't know the family personally, but a few of their kids would sometimes play with her kids.
Comments / 0