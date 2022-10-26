ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay News 9

Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez swapped his glove and his spikes midgame. He repeatedly rubbed his hands. By the time he strode off the mound to a standing ovation and handed the Houston Astros' bullpen a seventh-inning lead, it was clear he had thrown a curve at the Philadelphia Phillies.
Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
Tucker's 2 HRs, 4 RBIs fall short, Astros lose Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Tucker got the fans jumping with a leadoff homer in the second inning. Then he hit a three-run drive in the third. Ahead 5-0, the Houston Astros finally were going to win a World Series opener. Instead, the first multi-homer Series game for the Astros...
