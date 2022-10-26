Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Old West Buffalo Days Are Right Around the Corner
We are a week away from some Western activities coming to Osage County. The Old West Buffalo Company will hold Old West Buffalo Days a week from Friday (November 4) and Saturday (November 5) at its company grounds off Highway 60 about five miles west of Pawhuska. Neal Fisher with...
bartlesvilleradio.com
KWON and Phillips 66 Present the Bartlesville City Council Forum Nov. 1st
You're invited attend the Bartlesville City Council Forum featuring the candidates in Wards 2, 3, and 4 on Tuesday, November 1, at 6pm at the Bartlesville City Council Chambers at 401 S. Johnstone in Bartlesville. The forum, presented by KWON and Phillips 66 will be moderated by Tom Davis. You...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Harry Wright Previews Muskogee
We got a chance to chat with Bartlesville High head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show. Coach Wright previewed the Bruin’s matchup with undefeated Muskogee on Friday night. The Roughers have come out of nowhere to challenge Stillwater for a District title in 6A-II District I.
bartlesvilleradio.com
October 31 Meeting of Washington County Commissioners Preview
The regular weekly meeting of the Washington County Commissioner to be held at 9:30 am on Monday, October 31 will cover several items regarding funding for programs in the county. In addition to the funding considerations, the Commissioners will address the OSU Extension Agreement between the university and the US Department of Agriculture submitted by Jenifer Harbour, Extension Educator and 4-H Youth Development.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruin Football Travels to Muskogee
Bartlesville High football has another tough one on Friday night, as the Bruins will travel to one of the most surprising teams in 6A-II this fall. Muskogee is 8-0 after having only won two games the past two seasons combined. After starting a number of younger guys in that span, the Roughers have grown up this fall under second year head coach Travis Hill.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Roughed up by Muskogee
For the third time this season Bartlesville High football pushed one of the state’s best, but ran out of steam in the second half. The Bruins fell to Muskogee 61-28 in a high-scoring penalty-filled ballgame. Bartlesville trailed the Roughers only 31-28 at halftime and had the ball to begin...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Sports » Latest News
OKWU soccer had a split of sort’s on Wednesday evening in Bartlesville. The Wesleyan men tied with Ottawa, 3-3. Meanwhile the women won again. Lady Eagles blew out Ottawa 12-1. Eagle men are 10-4-2 on the year. Meanwhile the women improve to 16-0-1. Both teams have their regular season...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Dewey Beat Down by Verdigris
The Dewey Bulldoggers suffered their second straight loss, this time at the hands of the Verdigris Cardinals. This game was decided by the end of the first quarter, as the Cardinals held a 35-0 lead. The Bulldoggers made it a bit more respectable in the second quarter, adding a touchdown...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Roll Adair; Clinch Playoff Berth
Pawhuska traveled to Adair to take on the Warriors in a playoff-clinching game for the Huskies. Pawhuska would cruise to a 46-18 victory in route to ending the rest of class 2A’s playoffs hopes and dreams. Pawhuska would waste no time in putting points on the board. Scoring on...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Huskies Looking To Get Back On Track
Pawhuska football is on the road again when the Huskies travel to Adair to take on the Warriors. This is the fifth time in the last six games Pawhuska has been on the road. Both teams are trying to get back into the win column as the Huskies fell to Claremore Sequoyah last week 51-26. Adair’s one game win streak was snapped after losing to Vinita 44-14.
Comments / 0