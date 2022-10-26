Throwback to the Year 3000? Jonas Brothers to perform live at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game

Jonas Brothers To Perform Live at Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show – Multivu

DALLAS (KDAF) — Are we throwing it back to the Year 3000? It sure seems so this Thanksgiving as the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants in AT&T Stadium and everyone’s favorite boy band, the Jonas Brothers will be performing live during the halftime show.

The Jo Bros will be bringing their best alongside the Cowboys, NFL, and The Salvation Army. This will be the band’s second time performing for the Red Kettle Kickoff, which is a part of the Red Kettle Campaign which is in its 132nd year.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show,” Jonas Brothers said. “We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”

The Salvation Army says:

The Salvation Army needs everyone’s help now more than ever. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month.

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a red kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need.

Donate with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle across the country.

Donate cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Ask Amazon’s Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army,” and then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 51555.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

