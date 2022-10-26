Read full article on original website
The Worcester EcoTarium Invites Children of All Ages to 'Science Tricks & Animal Treats'Camilo DíazWorcester, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas
A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
Convicted murderer accused of beating prison guard Matthew Tidman held without bail
WOBURN — A dangerousness hearing found that a man from Virginia serving a life sentence for murder should also continue to be held without bail for allegedly assaulting a prison guard in Massachusetts. Roy Booth Jr., 40, was in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday afternoon for the hearing, connected with charges filed for the assault of Matthew Tidman of Leominster, a correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. ...
newbedfordguide.com
Worcester man pleads guilty to murder in 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte
“A 36-year-old Worcester man pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to serve life in prison on the murder charge and, between the two charges, will not be eligible for parole for 45 years. He will serve 20 years to 20 years and a day on the unarmed robbery charge and then will begin serving a life sentence for murder, which includes a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility.
Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction
WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate...
ABC6.com
Pagans motorcycle gang leader to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun, drug charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The leader of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang in Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun and drug charges. Deric “Tuna” McGuire, 38, of Burrillville, entered a plea of nolo contendere to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
Worcester Man Sentenced for Federal Robbery Charges
WORCESTER - A local man was sentenced on Wednesday after being convicted on federal robbery charges. Grace Katana, 31, of Worcester, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Worcester to 64 months in in prison and three years of supervised release. On June 7, Katana was convicted by a federal...
Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket. According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road. Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
18-year-old arrested for assault + battery with intent to rob a woman in South Boston
Universal Hub reports that Tykarie Challenger, 18, was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing for allegedly attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint and punching her in the head near K Street in South Boston. Challenger was arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court today on charges of armed assault...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect on Firearm Charges After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:20 PM, on Friday, October 28, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, conducted a traffic stop in the area of Harbor Point Boulevard, resulting in the firearm arrest of Donnelle Joyner, 27, of Boston. While on patrol, officers observed...
westernmassnews.com
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
Police Serve Warrant, Arrest Worcester Man on Gun, Drug Charges
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Vice Squad served a search warrant on Wednesday, leading to several drug and gun charges. Police served the warrant at a Millbury Street apartment at around 6:15 PM, leading to the discovery of:. 236.5 grams of cocaine. A loaded firearm with no serial number. Various...
Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job, released from hospital
BOSTON -- A corrections officer who was beaten while on the job has been released from the hospital. Matthew Tidman was on life support after an inmate at MCI-Shirley allegedly came from behind and hit him in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment on August 31. Tidman left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, nearly two months after the incident. "It was just amazing to see. Three months ago, we weren't sure what was going to happen, we all hoped for the best. Today was just a monumental day for Matt leaving the rehabilitation center," said Kevin Flanagan,...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to prison for trafficking fentanyl at mall
BOSTON – A Massachusetts career criminal was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for trafficking fentanyl while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction. According to the Department of Justice, Robert Roscoe, 31, of Boston and Attleboro, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin...
Boston Police identify man killed in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood earlier this month. Christian Berryman, 19, of Dorchester, was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds in the area of 38 Westville Street in the early morning of Oct. 4. Officers responding...
whdh.com
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
'I Deserve What I'm Getting': Athol Man Gets 6-12 Years For Fatal 2019 Crash
A Worcester County man has been sentenced to 6-12 years in state prison in connection with a fatal 2019 crash in Western Massachusetts, authorities said. Gary Gregoire, of Athol, was sentenced for his role in the crash that took the life of 70-year-old Stephen Karpovich of Amherst, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office reports.
homenewshere.com
Seen in Wilmington, Tewksbury, Lowell area: Carjacking suspect still on the loose
WILMINGTON — On Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, Wilmington Police Department responded to a 911 call made by an individual from a business located on the 800 block of Main Street around 12:30 a.m. The caller reported that an individual drove onto the business property and allegedly threatened employees with...
WMUR.com
1 charged, more arrests expected in connection with tires piled on Rindge road
RINDGE, N.H. — A teenager from Jaffrey is facing several felonies for his alleged role in a tire pile that caused an accident on a road in Rindge. Earlier in October, police said the suspects stacked the tires to light them on fire but a vehicle drove into it.
nbcboston.com
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl
The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
3 Worcester Officers Hurt Trying To Capture Man Who Peed On Ex-Employer's Office: Cops
Three Worcester police officers were hurt after a 68-year-old man rammed a patrol cruiser after they tried to arrest him for allegedly urinating on the building where he used to work, authorities said. Alfred Miron of West Boylston violated a no-trespassing order after he showed up where he used to...
