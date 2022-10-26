ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts man sentenced to State Prison for murder of 32-year-old Earl Thomas

A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a man in 2019 after a fight has been sentenced to State Prison, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On October 7, 2022, a jury convicted 32-year-old Quieto Miranda, of Brockton, of second-degree murder, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm in the 2019 shooting death of 32-year-old Earl Thomas of New Bedford.
BROCKTON, MA
Convicted murderer accused of beating prison guard Matthew Tidman held without bail

WOBURN — A dangerousness hearing found that a man from Virginia serving a life sentence for murder should also continue to be held without bail for allegedly assaulting a prison guard in Massachusetts. Roy Booth Jr., 40, was in Middlesex Superior Court Thursday afternoon for the hearing, connected with charges filed for the assault of Matthew Tidman of Leominster, a correction officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley. ...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Worcester man pleads guilty to murder in 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte

“A 36-year-old Worcester man pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 killing of Vanessa Marcotte, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. Angelo Colon-Ortiz pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery. He was sentenced to serve life in prison on the murder charge and, between the two charges, will not be eligible for parole for 45 years. He will serve 20 years to 20 years and a day on the unarmed robbery charge and then will begin serving a life sentence for murder, which includes a minimum of 25 years before parole eligibility.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Worcester man sentenced 5 years for Hobbs Act robbery conviction

WORCESTER — A city man convicted in federal court in June of conspiring to rob a glass-pipe dealer with Junior Melendez, the alleged leader of the Almighty Vice Lords street gang in Massachusetts was sentenced to over five years in prison Wednesday. Grace Katana, 31, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman to 64 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was convicted of conspiring to interfere with interstate...
WORCESTER, MA
Pagans motorcycle gang leader to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun, drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The leader of the Pagans outlaw motorcycle gang in Rhode Island has been sentenced to serve 10 years in prison on illegal gun and drug charges. Deric “Tuna” McGuire, 38, of Burrillville, entered a plea of nolo contendere to multiple felony charges stemming from an investigation by the Rhode Island State Police in 2017 and 2018 into outlaw motorcycle gangs, known as “Operation Patched Out.”
BURRILLVILLE, RI
Driver identified in crash that left 2-year-old hurt

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A two-year-old boy is in critical condition at the hospital after an early morning crash in Woonsocket.   According to Chief Thomas Oates, around 2 a.m., a sergeant came across a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mendon and Diamond Hill Road.   Chief Oates says 21-year-old, Erika R. Ahrens of […]
WOONSOCKET, RI
1 person arrested following raid on Ludlow home

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been arrested after a narcotics and weapons raid in Ludlow Thursday morning. According to Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas, a search warrant was issued for a home on Munsing Street. Inside the house, investigators found firearms and a large amount of narcotics. The...
LUDLOW, MA
Matthew Tidman, corrections officer beaten on the job, released from hospital

BOSTON -- A corrections officer who was beaten while on the job has been released from the hospital. Matthew Tidman was on life support after an inmate at MCI-Shirley allegedly came from behind and hit him in the head with a metal pole from a piece of exercise equipment on August 31. Tidman left Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday, nearly two months after the incident. "It was just amazing to see. Three months ago, we weren't sure what was going to happen, we all hoped for the best. Today was just a monumental day for Matt leaving the rehabilitation center," said Kevin Flanagan,...
SHIRLEY, MA
Victim’s identity in barbershop shooting released, suspect still not found

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The victim in a homicide at a Dorchester barbershop has been identified as Harman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury, according to Boston Police. Hylton was a manager at Celebrity Cuts Barbershop, and died on scene. People mourning Hylton’s death have left flower petals and candles outside...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Police Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Police said Aniyah Moore has been missing since Friday, when she did not return from school. She is described as being 5’5” tall and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black...
WORCESTER, MA
