Rams, Browns Reportedly Talking About Blockbuster Trade
With the trade deadline just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly had discussions with the Cleveland Browns about Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt. Hunt, 27, is on the final year of his current contract. It has been reported several times that he'd like a new deal. Since...
Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision
The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
atozsports.com
Chiefs traded for a playmaker but received a headache in return
The Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) traded for former first-rounder Kadarius Toney on Thursday, hoping the electric wideout can add another element to an already stout offense. The final receipt reads Toney for the Chiefs’ third- and sixth-round picks in 2023. The third-rounder is a compensatory pick, therefore, the Chiefs still have a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin goes full Nick Saban with jab at Texas A&M
The Ole Miss Rebels are gearing up for a showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies this coming Saturday. Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin knows how important that game is for his team, especially after the Rebels had just suffered their first loss of the season last week at the hands of the LSU Tigers on the road. Before the two teams could even meet on the field, Kiffin has already started to warm up the setting by firing some jab missiles in the direction of College Station.
Chiefs Running Back Announces He Wants To Be Released
In an effort to bolster their running game, the Kansas City Chiefs signed Ronald Jones in the offseason. And yet, he hasn't received any playing time this season. Jones, a former second-round pick out of USC, has not been able to crack Kansas City's rotation at running back. Clyde Edwards-Helaire,...
Video Shows What Tom Brady Told Lamar Jackson After Bucs-Ravens Game
Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson had a great postgame handshake following Thursday night's game. Brady told Jackson that he played really well and also told him to take care following the Ravens' win. Jackson then told Brady that he's the GOAT before they went their separate ways. The Ravens won...
Wichita Eagle
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys seem to have sold themselves on the idea that by the time their offensive weapons are fully healthy, there is no desperate need to trade for a receiver. But how about a need to sign one … like one named Odell Beckham Jr. “?...
Yardbarker
Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
Rex Ryan Doesn't Hold Back on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' Offense
Former Jets’ head coach, Rex Ryan, didn’t mince words when talking about Tom Brady & the Buccaneers.
Urban Meyer Has 3 Words To Describe Penn State Fans
In just under two hours, the Penn State Nittany Lions will host the Ohio State Buckeyes in one of the biggest games of the college football weekend. Before the game kicks off, FOX's college football pregame show is in Happy Valley for the big showdown. Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer is a major part of the crew and used his experience from past games at Penn State during the show.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral
It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear
ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
Tri-City Herald
Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week
There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
atozsports.com
Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter
What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
atozsports.com
Saints’ star makes massive guarantee about game versus Raiders
The New Orleans Saints are in a rough patch. The defense has not played well over there last month. Injuries are piling up. They needed a leader to step up, and Alvin Kamara did that last week when he addressed the team after their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Now,...
NFL World Reacts To Russell Wilson Contract News
Before the start of the regular season, the Denver Broncos agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension with Russell Wilson. So far, the star quarterback has not lived up to that contract. Wilson has struggled mightily this season, completing just 58.6 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards with five...
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game. Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”
The Spun
