Benzinga
Elon Musk's Reasons For Buying Twitter: 'I Didn't Do It To Make Money. I Did It To Try To Help Humanity'
Elon Musk shared reasons why he is buying social media platform Twitter. A decision to welcome everyone to the platform could see user counts jump or cause more users to leave Twitter. The world’s richest man is nearing the finish line of acquiring social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR. With...
Donald Trump Back On Twitter? Not So Fast, Says Elon Musk
Many anticipate that Twitter will undergo a number of changes as a result of Elon Musk's acquisition of the micro-blogging platform. The company's stance on free speech is anticipated to be one of the most significant, with reports the billionaire is preparing to remove lifetime bans on certain users. After...
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Up 16% Over The Past Week
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 16.10% to $0.00001151 over the trailing seven days. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout, and is possibly a sympathy play to rival cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD. So What's Happening?
Benzinga
5 Things You Might Not Know About Former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal
Twitter Inc TWTR co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down from the CEO role in November 2021. The news came with the announcement that Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal would become the new CEO of the social media platform company. Agrawal served as the CEO...
Rumble Shares Are Rising Following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Twitter Acquisition: What's Going On?
Rumble Inc RUM shares are trading higher by 14% to $11.80 Friday afternoon, possibly due to the closing of Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, which has led to speculation of a potential future partnership. Elon Musk in September tweeted to Rumble's CEO Chris Pavlovski saying 'Maybe worth talking at some...
'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?
Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Elon Musk Gets A Piece Of Advice From Raoul Pal As He Takes Over Twitter: 'Society Will Break Apart If AI Proliferates'
Economist Raoul Pal on Friday took to Twitter to discuss the need for content moderation and the perils of relying solely on artificial intelligence, or AI. We need blockchain ID and content authentication urgently, Pal said. Incidentally, Elon Musk, suggested after taking over Twitter, Inc. TWTR the social media platform...
Twitter Getting More Web3 Friendly, But Will It Last With NFT Hater Elon Musk Now In Charge?
Social media platform Twitter Inc is getting more integrated with the non-fungible token market. As a leading place for NFT communities to interact and share thoughts on the space, Twitter has been NFT-friendly in 2022. Could the company’s acquisition by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk squash the progress?
Dogecoin Price Doubles In A Week, Analyst Say DOGE Can Hit 50 Cents By End Of 2022
Popular memecoin Dogecoin DOGE/USD has rallied by a staggering 56% over the past 24 hours and has more than doubled its price in the last week, amid Tesla chief Elon Musk’s acquisition of social networking giant Twitter. Interestingly, Musk is widely touted to be the "Dogefather" — as he...
If You Invested $1,000 In Twitter When Musk Disclosed A Stake, Here's How Much You Made
The world’s richest person now owns one of the leading social media platforms with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk acquiring Twitter Inc. for $44 billion. Here’s what investors would have done if they took a stake when Musk’s initial stake was announced. What Happened: The captivating...
Why Dogecoin Is Up 113% Over The Past Week
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is trading higher by some 113% to $0.1269 over the trailing seven sessions. The timing of the push higher in the meme crypto appears to be highly correlated to Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. So What's Happening?. Traders and investors who are most familiar with Dogecoin and peer meme...
Elon Musk Reportedly Brings Tesla Engineers Into Twitter Office To Scrutinize Codes After Takeover
Elon Musk has reportedly asked Tesla Inc TSLA engineers to assess Twitter Inc's TWTR internal codes as he begins his makeover of the microblogging firm after closing a $44 billion buyout. What Happened: Tesla engineers visited Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Thursday and reviewed the codes to assess what the...
