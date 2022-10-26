ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Burglars reportedly stole $400k worth of merchandise from Longwood jewelry store

By Valerie Galarza
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGDbB_0ine6nMK00

An owner of a jewelry store in Longwood lost nearly half a million dollars after burglars broke into the store on Monday.

Albert Pagan, who owns Certified Jewelry Design on St. Laurent Street in Longwood, told Fox 35 that the thieves broke into his store early morning with a heist that almost sounds exactly like the plot of Ocean's 11 .

Pagan told WKMG-6 that the thieves scaled the building next door called Long’s Custom Tailoring and cut a hole in the roof in order to access the security system of the jewelry store.

"Once they surveyed everything and saw they couldn’t access the store, they came here and cut a hole," Pagan said.


WKMG-6 reports that Pagan has owned his jewelry store for quite some time and has experienced robbery attempts in the past but none compared to this level of expertise and thought.

Seems like these burglars truly did not want to give up as they cut a hole through the side wall to the building and even into the bathroom to see if anything captured their attention.

Despite the motion and heat detectors in the store, the burglars were able to maneuver their way around and take $400k worth of jewelry as Pagan said to WESH 2 News that they were able to disable one of the cameras and stayed low to avoid setting off the motion detectors.

“We're not a $10 million jeweler,” Pagan said. “To think they are still going to come after your brick-and-mortar mom-and-pop businesses. I just don't know.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Suspect turns himself in following deadly shooting in Winter Garden, police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - One man is dead after a shooting in Winter Garden early Saturday morning. Deputies say a suspect has turned himself in. According to Winter Garden police, officers responded to a shots fired call on Mildred Dixon Way. When they arrived, they found a Black man laying on the ground who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot

A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested after woman flees to police station

A Leesburg man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after a woman rushed to the Leesburg Police Department. The woman met with officers Tuesday morning in the lobby of the station and told them that 42-year-old Samy Louis had hurt her. She said that the couple had been arguing every day for months. When she said she needed to leave to get to work, Louis blocked the front door. When she turned away from him he grabbed her face from behind. When he did this, one of his fingers entered the right side of her mouth and dug into her gum while his other fingers dug into her lips. She told the police she was able to pull away from Louis and escape out the back door. The officers were able to see the scratches on her face and a deep gash to her gums. Both wounds were bleeding, according to the police report.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

‘This is shocking:’ $400,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Longwood shop

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A Longwood jewelry store owner said thieves stole $400,000 worth of jewelry from his store early Monday morning. Albert Pagan owns Certified Jewelry Designs on St. Laurent Street in Longwood. [TRENDING: Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist face off in heated, raucous Florida governor debate | What’s a...
LONGWOOD, FL
WESH

1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man convicted in Volusia County for armed robbery charges

Multimedia Specialist/PIO, Office of State Attorney R.J. Larizza, Seventh Judicial Circuit. At the conclusion of a two-day trial on Wednesday, Oct. 26, a Volusia County jury found defendant Edgardo Hernandez guilty as charged of principal to robbery with a firearm. Hernandez has a history of gun charges including a previous robbery with a firearm and in-state delinquent in possession of a firearm.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Orange County deputies: Man shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County shooting that occurred Thursday is under investigation. The shooting occurred in the area of 28th Street and Rio Lane in Orlando. A man with a gunshot wound was found at the scene, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue Department. The Orange...
ORLANDO, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man busted on gun charge after friend points him out to police

A Leesburg man was arrested early Saturday morning by Leesburg police officers for possessing a concealed firearm. Leesburg officers had been notified that Fruitland Park police officers were looking for a gray Nissan which might be occupied by 18-year-old Tristan Bellus of Fruitland Park who was wanted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
LEESBURG, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
457
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy