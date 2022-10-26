Read full article on original website
Patriots-Jets Preview: As Close to a Must-Win October Game as You Can Get for the Pats
Perry: Jones, Pats defense will need to carry the day to beat the upstart Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Patriots have a lot at stake on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. They're coming off an embarrassing (as Davon Godchaux described it) loss to the Bears. They're...
Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe? Belichick Remains Non-Committal on Pats' Long-Term QB Plan
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is the quarterback for the Patriots. This week, at least. After that? Bill Belichick isn't saying. Belichick opened his press conference Thursday by saying Jones took a "full workload" on Wednesday. He added, "I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go."
Perry's Patriots Mailbag: Could Belichick's Handling of Mac Jones Backfire?
Perry's Mailbag: Belichick is playing a dangerous game with Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's plenty at stake for the New England Patriots this weekend as they aim to avoid falling to 3-5 against a 5-2 New York Jets team. But first, it's time to dive into...
Bears Safety Claims Mac Jones Intentionally Kicked Him
Bears safety claims Mac Jones intentionally kicked him on this play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots' decision to bench Mac Jones after three offensive series wasn't the only controversy surrounding the second-year quarterback Monday night. In the second quarter of Monday's game at Gillette Stadium,...
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
Curran's Patriots-Jets Preview: What's at Stake for New England in AFC East Showdown
FOXBORO -- It was just four days ago that I was poised to wax eloquent about reconfiguring expectations for the 2022 Patriots. The Patriots were SUPPOSED to dispatch the sad-sack Bears with ease. Mac Jones was SUPPOSED to re-enter the lineup with a modicum of efficiency. Mac would be back, the team would be 4-3, we’d be tallying probable wins and wondering whether the Patriots would be on the road or home for the Wild Card Round.
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Finalize Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, with each making statements on Instagram addressing the split. Brady and Bundchen reportedly have been living separately for the past "couple months" and hired lawyers earlier this month to determine how their assets would be divided if they separate, possibly signaling an end to their marriage.
