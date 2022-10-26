Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player. Smith had 14 goals in 18 matches for the Thorns, setting a team single-season record. She scored on all three of her penalty kick attempts and had four two-goal games. The 22-year-old Smith, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the youngest ever recipient of the award. “I mean it’s surreal, it still really hasn’t hit me,” Smith said. “But it’s an honor because I know I was with great company who were up for that award and I think there’s so many other players in this league that can also win MVP.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO