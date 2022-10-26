ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Woj: NBA Pursuing 'Upper Salary Limit' in CBA Negotiations with Players Union

The NBA reportedly is seeking to add an "upper salary limit" in its negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met by the "firm resistance of the NBPA, to the point of the union...
Bleacher Report

Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

After a successful exhibition bout, former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell will make his professional boxing debut on Saturday against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Bell scored a fifth-round knockout over fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in his exhibition fight....
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Sophia Smith named National Women's Soccer League MVP

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player. Smith had 14 goals in 18 matches for the Thorns, setting a team single-season record. She scored on all three of her penalty kick attempts and had four two-goal games. The 22-year-old Smith, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the youngest ever recipient of the award. “I mean it’s surreal, it still really hasn’t hit me,” Smith said. “But it’s an honor because I know I was with great company who were up for that award and I think there’s so many other players in this league that can also win MVP.”
PORTLAND, OR

