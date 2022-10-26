Read full article on original website
Woj: NBA Pursuing 'Upper Salary Limit' in CBA Negotiations with Players Union
The NBA reportedly is seeking to add an "upper salary limit" in its negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has been met by the "firm resistance of the NBPA, to the point of the union...
Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Loses to Uriah Hall by Unanimous Decision in Boxing Match
Le'Veon Bell suffered a unanimous decision loss to former UFC fighter Uriah Hall on Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Hall took the clean sweep, winning 40-36 on all three judges' scorecards. Both fighters were on the receiving end of boos from the crowd in the early going. The two debutants set...
Le'Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions
After a successful exhibition bout, former All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell will make his professional boxing debut on Saturday against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Bell scored a fifth-round knockout over fellow former NFL running back Adrian Peterson in his exhibition fight....
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
Suns' Jae Crowder Says Narrative That He Wants Trade over Starting Role Isn't True
Jae Crowder is still seeking a trade from the Phoenix Suns, but the veteran forward told TNT's Chris Haynes that the trade talks are not about him losing his starting role with the team:. "The business of basketball has taken its course, and changes have come," Crowder said in a...
Sophia Smith named National Women's Soccer League MVP
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith has been named the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player. Smith had 14 goals in 18 matches for the Thorns, setting a team single-season record. She scored on all three of her penalty kick attempts and had four two-goal games. The 22-year-old Smith, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the youngest ever recipient of the award. “I mean it’s surreal, it still really hasn’t hit me,” Smith said. “But it’s an honor because I know I was with great company who were up for that award and I think there’s so many other players in this league that can also win MVP.”
Windhorst: NBA Scouts Believe Ben Simmons' Lack of Aggression Due to Fear of Fouls
NBA evaluators had one theory for why Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is so hesitant around the basket. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today some scouts "believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of being fouled."
