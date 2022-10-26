Read full article on original website
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Local authorities are seeking help in locating a man missing for nearly 10 days
Little Rock, Arkansas – Several law-enforcement agencies are involved in the search for an Arkansas man who was last seen nearly 10 days ago. Local authorities are now asking for the public’s help in locating him. The 68-year-old Daniel Gibson was last seen on October 20, and he...
arkadelphian.com
Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County
A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
KATV
Police investigating the 'suspicious' death of a Hot Springs man found in the street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police have begun an investigation into the "suspicious" death of a man found Wednesday morning. At around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Grove Street in reference to an unresponsive male in the street. Upon arrival officials, along with LifeNet...
KATV
BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
Man arrested in Benton after high-speed chase ended with him crashing into a building
A man was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed pursuit in Benton that ended with a vehicle through the wall of a Dollar General.
Little Rock police: 14-year-old mother runs away with 1-month-old child, search underway
Little Rock police are searching for a 14-year-old mother who they say ran away with her 1-month-old son.
WBBJ
Biker’s backpack ignites when Arkansas trooper uses taser
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas motorcyclist is expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop. Arkansas State Police say 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor was carrying a backpack full of gasoline when the...
KATV
Police searching for a missing Sherwood man; officials need public's assistance
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood police need your help finding a missing Central Arkansas man. Officials said Benjamin Evans was last seen on October 8 and family members are concerned about his welfare. Police said his known associates have not spoken with him as well. SPD is asking anyone...
Man catches fire after being tased by Arkansas trooper
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man was "engulfed in flames" after being tased by a trooper with the Arkansas State Police. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 13 around 1:10 a.m., as the officer was patrolling Asher Avenue. While on patrol, the officer said that he...
I-430 cleared after early morning crash in Little Rock
Interstate 430 in Little Rock is cleared after a Wednesday morning crash.
Police officers across Arkansas work to prevent drug abuse
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year 146 people in Pulaski County died of an overdose— and police departments across the state have continued working to prevent drug abuse. Every year Arkansans drop off unwanted medication in part of Drug Take-Back Day. “Last year, we recovered almost 13...
ktoy1047.com
Man catches fire during traffic stop
An Arkansas State Trooper attempted to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on October 13 in Little Rock. Gaylor sped away from the initial attempt, approaching almost 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. A chase ensued and Gaylor eventually leapt off the bike and attempted to escape on foot. When...
LRPD: Teen shot by brother as pair were ‘playing’ with gun
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they said a teenager was injured in a shooting at the Fair Oak Apartments Friday.
LRPD: Juvenile injured in southwest Little Rock carjacking
Little Rock police say a juvenile was injured during a carjacking Wednesday afternoon.
arkadelphian.com
Man dies in scooter accident
A Garland County man died this weekend in a motor scooter accident in Hot Springs. Riley Adron Caldwell, 60, of Hot Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 22, after the accident. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes Caldwell was driving a motor scooter on Rosewood at about 9:20 p.m. and left the roadway near the intersection of Spruce.
swarkansasnews.com
Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years
A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
One man dead after Pulaski County community park shooting
Pulaski County Deputies are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Important notice: Benton Police Department’s phone lines are down, those in need to use alternative phone number
Little Rock, Arkansas – All of the Benton Police Department phone lines are down and those in need are advised to use alternative phone number if they need to get in touch with the police department. According to a Twitter post by the Benton PD, a power outage at...
THV11
