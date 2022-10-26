ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

arkadelphian.com

Motorcyclist dies in Hot Spring County

A Hot Springs man was killed Thursday evening after losing control of a motorcycle on a gravel road. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, William Eugene Hart, 50, was driving a Kawasaki KL 650 motorcycle southbound on a gravel driveway off of Thomas Loop in rural Hot Spring County when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a tree.
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
KATV

BOLO Alert: Police seeking information on Roland homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a homicide investigation. The homicide occurred at 14100 Highway 300 on Jan. 1. in Roland, Arkansas. The victim was identified as Jeremiah Brown. If you have any information regarding the homicide investigation contact Detective Braxton or the...
ROLAND, AR
THV11

Man catches fire after being tased by Arkansas trooper

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man was "engulfed in flames" after being tased by a trooper with the Arkansas State Police. According to reports, the incident happened on Oct. 13 around 1:10 a.m., as the officer was patrolling Asher Avenue. While on patrol, the officer said that he...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ktoy1047.com

Man catches fire during traffic stop

An Arkansas State Trooper attempted to pull over 38-year-old Christopher Gaylor on October 13 in Little Rock. Gaylor sped away from the initial attempt, approaching almost 100 miles per hour on his motorcycle. A chase ensued and Gaylor eventually leapt off the bike and attempted to escape on foot. When...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Man dies in scooter accident

A Garland County man died this weekend in a motor scooter accident in Hot Springs. Riley Adron Caldwell, 60, of Hot Springs, died Saturday, Oct. 22, after the accident. A preliminary fatal crash summary notes Caldwell was driving a motor scooter on Rosewood at about 9:20 p.m. and left the roadway near the intersection of Spruce.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Pike County jury sentences pharmacy burglar to 135 years

A Pike County jury took only minutes to decide the fate of a Texas man involved in a 2021 burglary of a Glenwood pharmacy. Keith Jackson, 38, of Diana, Texas, was sentenced to a total of 135 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and fined $45,500. The jury –...
PIKE COUNTY, AR
THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
