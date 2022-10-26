ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

JoJo Siwa is a dead ringer for Harry Potter villain Draco Malfoy as she slicks back her short platinum blonde hair to get into costume for Halloween

JoJo Siwa transformed into a Harry Potter character on Tuesday when she posted a TikTok of her uncanny Draco Malfoy impersonation. Dressed in the iconic character's green-and-black Slytherin robes, the 19-year-old pop star sported slick blonde hair and as she mouthed along to one of Malfoy's most iconic lines. 'This...
SPY

25 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas That Are Effortless to Pull Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. As fun as Halloween is, easy costume ideas can be pretty tempting, especially if you’re a last-minute person. A low-effort costume is perfect when you’re busy with work and other responsibilities, or don’t want to drop a ton of cash on a one-time costume. If you’re heading to a costume party or will get bullied by your friends for not dressing up, these last-minute costume ideas are a low-maintenance way to meet the bare minimum and get a few laughs in...
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
Decider.com

Confused John Stamos Believed Drew Barrymore Was About To Propose Marriage During Awkward Interview Moment

John Stamos had the best response when Drew Barrymore got on the floor during his interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host has notably taken things to the ground while interviewing people like Hilary and Chelsea Clinton, Regina Hall, and Lea Michele, and it seems as though Stamos, who was promoting his new Disney+ show Big Shot, was no exception.
OK! Magazine

Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather

A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
HollywoodLife

Amanda Bynes Rocks Crop Top & Leggings On Rare Outing After Reconciling With Fiance

Amanda Bynes shocked onlookers with a rare public outing as she stepped out in Los Angeles on October 24th! The Hairspray actress and All That alum, 36, was photographed rocking black leggings and a flirty short sleeved crop top as she headed out for some Monday errands to a local pharmacy and to grab coffee. Amanda accessorized with black sneakers, gold statement earrings, a nose ring, and a white beaded handbag. She wore her long black hair in a casual ponytail. She also carried a beverage, a cell phone, and what appeared to be some keys.
