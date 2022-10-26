Read full article on original website
"Raising Kanan" Creator Sascha Penn Teases a Potential Romance Between Raquel and Unique
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. Over the last two seasons, "Raising Kanan" has delivered its fair share of unexpected moments. However, the most surprising of them all has arguably been the turn of events in Raquel (Patina Miller) and Unique's (Joey Bada$$) relationship that takes place in season two's shocking finale that aired on Oct. 23.
Ryan Murphy Says Evan Peters Wanted to Do Something "Normal" Instead of Dahmer
It's become a common meme among his fans online: let Evan Peters do something normal! The actor plays Jeffrey Dahmer in Netflix's new true crime series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," but it wasn't his first out-of-the-box Ryan Murphy production. The actor has appeared in nine seasons of "American Horror Story," and he's portrayed serial killers, cult leaders, and slave owners on the series. In "Monster," he plays the title murderer, who killed at least 17 people. During an event for the show at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, Murphy admitted that Peters wanted to play someone "normal" for once, and maybe even do a rom-com, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Omri Katz Reveals He Was High While Filming "Hocus Pocus": "I Was Having a Good Old Time"
According to Omri Katz, aka the cynical protagonist Max from "Hocus Pocus," the then-16-year-old almost got in major trouble for being high on set of the 1993 film. In an Oct. 26 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Katz recalled, "That was at an age where I started experimenting with cannabis. Let's just say, some of those scenes, I was having a good old time."
Rihanna Returns to the Red Carpet in a Sequined, Strapless Gown
Rihanna made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the premiere of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Hollywood on Oct. 26. Wearing a strapless olive-toned Rick Owens dress swathed in sequins, the singer's powerful presence was undeniable at the event, where she arrived hand in hand with partner A$AP Rocky to celebrate her release of the film track "Lift Me Up."
Aubrey Plaza Is Nearly Unrecognizable in a Black Wig and Vampire-Witch Costume
Aubrey Plaza conjured up some Halloween vibes on her way to the set of "The View" on Wednesday. Just days before the spooky holiday, the "The White Lotus" star took a stroll through New York City in a witch's costume, complete with a pointed black hat and patent leather boots that would make the Sanderson Sisters screech with envy. Nearly unrecognizable, Plaza donned a pair of sunglasses as well as a shaggy waist-length wig in black with a 2000s-esque middle part. The hair blended in seamlessly with her black minidress and sheer cape, which she fanned out behind her while she made her grand entrance.
Christina Applegate Shows Off Her "Fancy" Canes For First Ceremony With MS
"Dead to Me" star Christina Applegate turned to her fans on Twitter to ask for some accessory advice: which cane should she choose for a fancy occasion? The Emmy Award-winning star shared her multiple sclerosis diagnosis back in August 2021, and on Thursday, she posted a photo of five "fancy" canes to choose for a "very important ceremony coming up."
Disney Introduces Its First Plus-Size Protagonist, a Ballerina With Body Dysmorphia
Disney introduced its first plus-size heroine, a ballerina named Bianca, who struggles to find confidence and manage her body dysmorphia. The heroine is featured in "Reflect," a short released as part of Disney's "Short Circuit" series, which includes various experimental short films. In the preview, Bianca attends her ballet class...
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard's "Black Panther 2" Premiere Body Paint Honors Chadwick Boseman
Janeshia Adams-Ginyard didn't wear clothes to the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere on Oct. 26. Instead, the actor and stuntwoman covered her entire body in paint, paying tribute to late costar Chadwick Boseman, who played T'Challa in the first "Black Panther" movie and passed away before filming the sequel. The...
Megan Fox's Auburn Hair Is the New Black
If you need any more proof that red is this season's hottest hair color, look no further. Megan Fox just debuted auburn red, and we can't look away. When Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25 in New York City, we caught the first glimpse of her glossy, auburn hair. While keeping her iconic ultralong length, Fox went from natural black to a stunning copper with metallic undertones and lots of shine. For this look, Fox tapped celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who previously worked with her to create her ashy, silver-lilac color earlier this year. Giannetos was also responsible for MGK's man bun for the night.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Costume Might Have a Deeper Meaning
Did their hearts love till now? On Oct. 26, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended Tings Magazine's Halloween party in West Hollywood dressed as infamous star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes's characters in the 1996 Baz Lurhmann film. While their costumes may have seemed innocent enough, some fans are speculating that there's a hidden meaning behind their dress-up — namely, a dig at the rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham.
Where Is Amy Loughren From "The Good Nurse" Today?
Jessica Chastain is front and center in Netflix's latest true-crime film "The Good Nurse" as heroic nurse Amy Loughren, a pivotal figure who helped take down her coworker turned serial killer, Charles Cullen. In 2003, Cullen was arrested for the attempted murder of a patient and the murder of another,...
JoJo Siwa's Draco Malfoy Halloween Costume Is Proof Polyjuice Potion Exists
JoJo Siwa solemnly swears she's up to no good. In preparation for Halloween, the "Boomerang" singer pulled on her best scowl and a pair of black-and-green robes to transform into Hogwarts's most entitled first year: Draco Malfoy. "This is Crabbe and Goyle, and I'm Malfoy. Draco Malfoy," Siwa mouths along to the character's iconic line from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" as she extends a hand toward the camera in an Instagram video posted on Wednesday. Selling us on the idea that polyjuice potion is real, Siwa also seemingly dyed her hair bleach blond and slicked it back in a perfect imitation of Tom Felton's 2001 costume.
The Casamigos Halloween Party Brought Out the Stars Including Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and Paris Hilton
Celebrities brought their costume A-game for Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford's annual Halloween bash, the Casamigos Halloween Party, held on Oct. 28 for some of Hollywood's brightest stars. This year's guest list included Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, Tyga, Paris Hilton, and Rebel Wilson — all of whom appeared to put some serious thought into their costumes. Along with George Clooney and Mike Meldman, Gerber is the co-founder of Casamigos tequila, which is always flowing freely at the event, as reported by Forbes.
Matthew Perry Reveals He Asked Jennifer Aniston Out on a Date Before "Friends"
Before the cameras ever started rolling on "Friends," Matthew Perry already had a crush on Jennifer Aniston. In his new interview with Diane Sawyer for "ABC News," Perry discussed his memoir "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," and opened up about the time he asked Aniston out on a date. According to the actor, he met his future costar before they were both cast in "Friends," but when he asked her out, she said no, suggesting they be friends instead.
Ashley Graham's Lace French Manicure Completes Her Angel Halloween Costume
If you've yet to find a last-minute Halloween costume for this weekend, Ashley Graham has the perfect Y2K-inspired look. On Oct. 27, the model stepped out in Los Angeles dressed in a printed minidress, angel wings, space buns, frosted makeup, and a manicure that deserves a closer look. Graham's entire...
Melissa Villaseñor Says She Left "SNL" For Her Mental Health: "I Almost Feel Reborn"
Melissa Villaseñor made a name for herself on "Saturday Night Life" thanks to her super-accurate celeb impressions (I'll never forget her take on Gwen Stefani) and her status as the show's first Latina cast member. So when Villaseñor departed the show after season 47, along with other mainstays like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson, fans were clamoring to know why. In a recent interview on The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast, Villaseñor opened up about why she left, specifically how her mental health played a role.
Michaela Coel Admits It Was "Slightly Insane" to Receive Flowers From Beyoncé
Michaela Coel's incredible acting and writing credentials have seen her gain legions of fans, but there's one particular admirer who left the actor starstruck. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show" on Oct. 25, Coel revealed she received a huge bouquet of flowers congratulating her after her historic Emmys win in 2021 from none other than Beyoncé.
Keke Palmer's Milk-Bath Nails Emphasize Her Pink Tulle Minidress
Keke Palmer is, once again, taking us all to beauty school. On Oct. 25, the actor attended the Time100 Gala dressed in a hot-pink minidress with a monochromatic makeup look that was completed by a timeless milk-bath manicure. Palmer's nails were filed into a rounded oval shape and painted a...
Dua Lipa Gives Her Wednesday Addams Halloween Costume an Edgy Update
Dua Lipa has been giving a style master class in how to do Halloween in the chicest way. The "Potion" singer added a carousel of snaps to her Instagram on Oct. 27 in an outfit that channels spooky-season icon Wednesday Addams. In typical Lipa form, she is not one to copy a look entirely, instead choosing to bring her individual style to the monochrome outfit that is decidedly more edgy than the usual Addams attire.
A Recap of the "White Noise" Book Before the Movie Comes Out
One of Netflix's hottest new releases this year is an adaptation of the 1984 novel "White Noise" by Don DeLillo. The movie, also named "White Noise," will star Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as Jack and Babette Gladney, who deal with a toxic chemical threat, among other life struggles. While it's not clear how closely the movie, which hits Netflix on Dec. 2, will follow the postmodernist novel, we have everything you need to know about it below. But beware, many spoilers ahead!
