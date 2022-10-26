If you need any more proof that red is this season's hottest hair color, look no further. Megan Fox just debuted auburn red, and we can't look away. When Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly stepped out for the Time100 Gala on Oct. 25 in New York City, we caught the first glimpse of her glossy, auburn hair. While keeping her iconic ultralong length, Fox went from natural black to a stunning copper with metallic undertones and lots of shine. For this look, Fox tapped celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who previously worked with her to create her ashy, silver-lilac color earlier this year. Giannetos was also responsible for MGK's man bun for the night.

