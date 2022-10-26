Michael you are one of my heroes... My Dad had Parkinson's for over 28 years and it was really hard... We all gathered and helped in my family... He seldom lost hope because of you and others working for a cure he struggled physically and verbally but his mind memory and spirit never wavered as he was always our rock and our loving dear dad a strong man and even when things devastated him like losing his ability to fly as he had been a pilot most of his life and it was his passion... Then he tried other things and went back to some things he loved to do as a boy, like building Ham Radio and Radio controlled planes and helicopters and many other things... He was a great example of resilience and strength like you Michael J.Fox... always with an amazing attitude...He even went through two deep brain experimental surgeries and tried new medications that he had many bad side effects from...I miss him so much.💙😥🙏💞
well put Gail no matter the money he is going through hell daily yes he is an inspiration to many so do not judge the man just support him in his triels on this Earth untill the good Lord invites him home plain and simple I do not have the same issues but my God will be inviting me home soon to and that is ok
I remember how tough it was to see my dad fall or not be able to get up... I became a caregiver as an occupation to be there for him and my Mom... It was tough on her too... He was 6 feet and she was a little tiny 4'10... Often she would call saying my dad fell out of his chair or in the bathroom or could not get to shower... So we finally had to hire part time help as we all could not be there 24/7 but then I stayed with them more and more till my husband passed suddenly then They both one after other... The hardest time of my life losing three of the people I most needed and loved more than any in my life other than my own kids... Take care and hope no more falls... Stay strong
