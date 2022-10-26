ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KSNT News

Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot. The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

How to celebrate Halloween in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the capital city this weekend. Oct. 29, Spookomotive Train Ride, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Spookomotive train ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1.50 and features a slightly spooky ride through […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

No Place Like Home: Helping Hands Humane Society

TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about the up coming 5k fundraiser on November 5th.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held the second of two Boo at the Zoo events on Saturday morning. The Topeka Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event is a fun and safe way for kids and their parents to enjoy trick or treating and enjoy the exhibits in the zoo at […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT

New ‘rage room’ opens in MHK

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — There’s a new business in Manhattan, but it’s not your typical store. The city’s newest rage room provides a space where you can have fun and blow off a little steam. All you need to do is put on protective equipment, select a...
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Emporia fire responds to two small fires

Emporia Fire was called out to two different small fires early Thursday evening. A cooking pot left on a stove caused cosmetic cabinet damage in an East Emporia apartment Thursday afternoon. Emporia Fire was called out just after 4 p.m. to 905 East Street Apt 12 for a structure fire.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

State's first upper-story RHID project nears completion

The state’s first upper-story Housing Incentive District project is nearing completion, and it’s located right here in Emporia. The Baldwin Motor Company Lofts, located at 714-718 Commercial St., have been under construction for a year after receiving a green light from the Emporia City Commission in Sept. 2021. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn are overseeing the completion of 10 loft apartments at the building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka residents without power after fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant

A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

HHHS offers third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for Topeka dogs, cats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for dogs and cats around the Capital City. Helping Hands Humane Society says it will host its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the community on Friday, Nov. 4. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment time.
TOPEKA, KS

