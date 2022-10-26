Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Photos: Day of the Dead in Emporia
EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dia de Los Muertos festival kicked off Saturday morning with a parade, followed by trick or treating in Emporia. This event was a partnership between Hispanics of Today & Tomorrow and Emporia Main Street. The Parade of the Living Dead marched from 7th Street to 11th Street on Commercial Street with […]
Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held their 3rd annual Trunk or Treat Friday evening in their parking lot. The Events Center wanted to create a safe event for the community and came up with a Trunk or Treat at The Vail. The event was free to the public and several Topeka […]
WIBW
Topeka community says goodbye to historic Gage Park mini-train
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After a historic 55 years, Topeka community members embark on their last ride on the mini-train. Dozens gathered this weekend to take apart in the last day of the Gage Park mini-train. The line stretched around the ticket office as many kids and families awaited their express ride. Shane McCoy, mini-train engineer, said this weekend is bittersweet for many.
How to celebrate Halloween in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Halloween is days away, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in the capital city this weekend. Oct. 29, Spookomotive Train Ride, Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Shawnee County Parks and Recreation’s Spookomotive train ride from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1.50 and features a slightly spooky ride through […]
KSNT
No Place Like Home: Helping Hands Humane Society
TOPEKA (KTMJ) In this week’s segment of No Place Like Home sponsored by Azura Credit Union, Emi Griess of Helping Hands Humane Society joins FOX 43 AM Live’s Dane Kroll to talk about the up coming 5k fundraiser on November 5th.
WIBW
300 fourth graders see a monster truck named ‘Big Foot’ before big, car show
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some fourth graders got to see a monster truck -- named Big Foot -- that will be featured in a car crush show on Saturday, October 29. About 300 fourth graders from USD 345. the Seaman school district, got to see a monster truck up close and ask questions about it.
Topeka Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center held the second of two Boo at the Zoo events on Saturday morning. The Topeka Zoo’s annual Boo at the Zoo event is a fun and safe way for kids and their parents to enjoy trick or treating and enjoy the exhibits in the zoo at […]
WIBW
Alfred spreads puppy love from Helping Hands
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The puppy love continues at Helping Hands Humane Society!. Alfred, a 10-week old male puppy, visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess. Emi says Alfred has three brothers at the shelter as well. Puppies bring a lot of energy and a lot of work to...
kcur.org
You can stay at a haunted mansion in Atchison, Kansas — but the spirits might ghost you
When Stephanie O’Reilly learned that the haunted Victorian house at 1301 Kansas Ave. was for sale, she drove by it out of curiosity. Over and over she found herself driving an hour from her home in Lawrence to look at the McInteer Villa in Atchison. She felt an almost otherworldly attraction to the property.
KSNT
New ‘rage room’ opens in MHK
MANHATTAN (KSNT) — There’s a new business in Manhattan, but it’s not your typical store. The city’s newest rage room provides a space where you can have fun and blow off a little steam. All you need to do is put on protective equipment, select a...
Kansas mom had to search for available hospital bed for son who got RSV
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is on the rise across the county. El Dorado native Ally Helferich will admit she did not take the threat of RSV seriously. Until Sunday night when her one-year-old son Treyson was sick.
WIBW
Traditions live on at old Porubsky’s location, chili and hot pickles returning under new name
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are putting the finishing touches on the old Porubsky’s building. A Lawrence company bought the building in July, and plans to reopen it with a similar aesthetic. “At the end of the day, there just aren’t a lot of places left in American that...
WIBW
Deer rutting season is underway in Kansas
NOTO is hosting a trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Topeka South Rotary's 10th annual Pumpkin Run is 8:30 am Oct. 29 at Lake Shawnee.
KVOE
Emporia fire responds to two small fires
Emporia Fire was called out to two different small fires early Thursday evening. A cooking pot left on a stove caused cosmetic cabinet damage in an East Emporia apartment Thursday afternoon. Emporia Fire was called out just after 4 p.m. to 905 East Street Apt 12 for a structure fire.
Emporia gazette.com
State's first upper-story RHID project nears completion
The state’s first upper-story Housing Incentive District project is nearing completion, and it’s located right here in Emporia. The Baldwin Motor Company Lofts, located at 714-718 Commercial St., have been under construction for a year after receiving a green light from the Emporia City Commission in Sept. 2021. Local realtors and developers Jamie Sauder and Kristi Mohn are overseeing the completion of 10 loft apartments at the building, ranging from studios to three-bedroom spaces.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
KVOE
Van fire stopped before extending to Emporia restaurant
A van fire nearly became a much larger incident Tuesday evening. Fire developed in a power washing van just north of Ichiban Asian Fusion Bistro, 1430 Industrial, around 6 pm. Emporia Fire knocked down the fire before it extended to the restaurant, although some paint melted. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
Deputies respond to accident in eastern Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to mile marker 310 west bound I-70 in Geary County for a single vehicle injury accident. Nicholas D. Bressoud of Fort Riley, KS was traveling west in a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am when he hit a deceased deer in the roadway, causing the vehicle to fishtail and go down an embankment approximately 80 feet. Bresoud and his passenger were treated for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded and took possession of the vehicle.
WIBW
HHHS offers third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for Topeka dogs, cats
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for dogs and cats around the Capital City. Helping Hands Humane Society says it will host its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the community on Friday, Nov. 4. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment time.
LJWORLD
With only one organization signed up so far, city needs more volunteers to open emergency winter shelter
With only a month until it is scheduled to open its emergency cold-weather shelter, the City of Lawrence needs to find several dozen additional volunteers if the shelter is to open as planned. This is the second year the city plans to operate the Winter Emergency Shelter in the Community...
Comments / 0