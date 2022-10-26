Our spy photographers have finally been able to get up close and personal with the 2024 BMW M5. As you can see from the new gallery below, the exterior has carried over unchanged (and production ready) since the last time we saw it. The big news this time around, however, is the interior, and there's quite a surprise hidden away here. As expected, the 2024 M5 will have the curved twin displays found on the lesser models, and the flat-bottom M steering wheel was a given. What caught us off-guard, however, was the lack of a traditional gear shifter. BMW was expected to leave the traditional shifter stalk in place for the sportiest of the 5 Series lineup to give it that classic sports car feel, but instead, this M5 is rocking the switch-style shifter seen on the lesser 5 Series models.

3 DAYS AGO