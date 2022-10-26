Read full article on original website
A possible new Tesla model wearing heavy camouflage has been spotted conducting an early testing routine courtesy of Twitter user @Predict_Cars. We could well be looking at the previously hinted sub-Tesla Model 3 compact EV despite no preview model being shown to us. Based on previous quotes, this new entry-level model, which initially had a promised starting price of $25,000, has been delayed several times due to the manufacturer being too busy, but Musk himself promised that it would be released eventually.
Earlier this month, we got a sneak peek at a possible Tesla Model 3 fighter from Toyota. Now, the final product has officially been unveiled and as we suspected, it is a Chinese-market exclusive. The Toyota bZ3 is the second model to be born from the brand's bZ series, but we doubt that it'll ever be sold outside its dedicated region.
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Even though Ford is in the process of transitioning its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner with seven new models set to launch by 2024, hybrids remain an important part of the automaker’s global portfoilio. In that sense, the Ford Kuga PHEV has been a smashing success in Europe, where it has remained that region’s best-selling plug-in hybrid or a runner-up across a number of months recently, including February, March, April, June, and August. That trend continued in September, as the Ford Kuga PHEV was once again the top-selling plug-in hybrid in that region, according to new data from JATO Dynamics.
As you might know, America's 3G cellular networks shut down in February this year. This immediately led to several critical systems, such as EV charging networks, becoming obsolete. In an attempt to find out what implications there would be for the automotive industry, we reached out for comment. It seemed...
A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
The Ford Edge is being handed a fairly generous discount for the remainder of the year and the first three months of 2023. Discounts vary based on the region, but some deals include a $3,000 cash bonus bundled with a low APR for financing. In New York and Detroit, Ford...
Footage of a horrific crash in Orlando, Florida reveals a new Land Rover Defender rolling six times due to another driver's lapse of judgment. The video below shows the grey-painted SUV making its way down the highway when, suddenly, a Mazda CX-5 changes direction and slams into the off-roader. The...
Our spy photographers have finally been able to get up close and personal with the 2024 BMW M5. As you can see from the new gallery below, the exterior has carried over unchanged (and production ready) since the last time we saw it. The big news this time around, however, is the interior, and there's quite a surprise hidden away here. As expected, the 2024 M5 will have the curved twin displays found on the lesser models, and the flat-bottom M steering wheel was a given. What caught us off-guard, however, was the lack of a traditional gear shifter. BMW was expected to leave the traditional shifter stalk in place for the sportiest of the 5 Series lineup to give it that classic sports car feel, but instead, this M5 is rocking the switch-style shifter seen on the lesser 5 Series models.
The Toyota GR86 is a wonderful little sports car, with well-balanced handling and a taut chassis, something that the brand previously said would be ruined by adding a turbocharger. The current, second-generation model, arrived without forced induction, but according to reports out of Japan, the third-generation model will be turbocharged.
Here's a look at the current 2022 and 2023 model year lineup of Kia SUV models from the famed South Korean automaker. The post Kia SUVs: A Guide to the Brand’s Latest Crossovers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Kia Sorento is one of the best-value midsize SUVs available on the American market, and the South Korean brand has just released details on the 2023 model that include more standard features across the range. The same is true of the Sorento Hybrid, which made its debut a few days ago.
The 2023 Lexus RX 350h was redesigned for the new model year. We're driving it this week and got to experience some of the new changes. The post 2023 Lexus RX 350h First Drive: What’s New on This Super Popular Luxury SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The all-new Honda CR-V Hybrid has officially entered production as the Japanese manufacturer begins its transition into an electrified-only car manufacturer. This new variant will be assembled at three of the brand's production facilities in North America, the first of which is its Canadian facility, making it the first hybrid car to be assembled there.
General Motors has come under fire after an image posted to the GM Design Instagram page sparked outrage amongst users. Why? Well, the seemingly innocent rendering of the new GMC Sierra EV (seen below) is based on an earlier image of the Rivian R1T, with details such as the background, the vehicle's rear window, the side mirrors, and the wheels remaining unchanged.
The ND (fourth-generation) Mazda MX-5 Miata has been on sale since 2016, which means we've had seven years of the current-gen model. But while rumors and reports abound of what to expect from a next-gen version - potentially with a hybrid powertrain - it appears we'll be waiting a little while longer for that fifth-generation model. Spy shots have revealed another facelift (ND3) for the current generation, but even this will wait, as details for the 2023 model year have been announced, at least for the British market.
To call the Ford Maverick a success would be an understatement. Just look at the sales figures. Small wonder the Blue Oval had to push 2022 orders back into 2023. But it would appear the wait is finally over - Ford's 2023 Maverick configurator has gone live. The first thing...
You'd think that the operating principles of a turbocharger are well understood by now, but it turns out that there's a new, small tweak that could boost a turbo's efficiency even further. According to a new patent unearthed by CarBuzz at the DPMA, Hyundai's engineers have found a way to improve the airflow rate of any turbocharger without significant changes to the turbo itself. At first glance, this new development looks counter-intuitive, but if it works in the way physics prescribes, it could mean improved performance for smaller engines such as the one in the Hyundai Kona N.
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.
Tesla's latest wireless upgrade makes its cars to charge faster: the OTA software improvement is already being rolled out to the first customers in North America. Range anxiety has a quick fix: improved charging times. The deployment of new charging points is only part of the equation, since it is also necessary to improve and optimize the charging processes themselves so that the waiting time is significantly reduced. Tesla actually does not have many problems in this regard, but the company constantly improves its processes and its controls so that its electric cars continue to be a global reference as regarding charging speed. The latest OTA software update basically improves the process in superchargers, but also presents new features in other fields.
