Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud

Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter on October 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances

Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
MANSFIELD, LA
stpso.com

STPSO Participating in DEA Drug Take Back Day

This Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in a one-day collaborative effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove unused and expired medications from homes and medicine cabinets. Bring your unused prescription drugs for disposal to the STPSO...
SLIDELL, LA
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
bulletin-news.com

Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son

The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARK 4 News

Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE

