Sheriff's Office says 'whistleblower' lawsuit dismissed
UPDATE: The suit cited in this story was dismissed by a District Court on Tuesday, Oct. 25, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. According to the sheriff's office, the court rejected all of the allegations made by Fred Oswald in the case. “I will never stop fighting against...
Louisiana man arrested on multiple rape charges, police say
A Monroe man has been arrested on multiple rape charges, according to Monroe Police Department (MPD).
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office seeking 2 suspects accused of burglarizing storage units
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in locating two suspects accused of burglarizing storage units. Jamie Woodson, 28, and Steven Woodson, 33, both from Virginia, are being accused of storage burglaries in multiple parishes. The silver Nissan Altima that Jamie was driving...
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations
Louisiana Felon Arrested for Multiple Hunting and Firearms Violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 27, 2022 that enforcement agents arrested an Erwinville, Louisiana man on October 26 in West Baton Rouge Parish for alleged hunting and weapon offenses. Hunter W. Varnado, 20, of Erwinville, Louisiana,...
Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud
Former Police Officer and Police Union President in Louisiana Pleads Guilty to Stealing Funds and Obtaining Controlled Substances by Fraud. Louisiana – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Harold W. Sanford, Jr., 52, of Bossier City, Louisiana, appeared before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter on October 26, 2022, and pleaded guilty to charges related to his recent arrest and involvement in stealing funds from the Bossier City Police Union and obtaining controlled substances by fraud.
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
Michigan Court Allows Town To Use Drones To Snoop Without Warrants. One Couple Is Suing.
Can the government use drones to snoop on your property for zoning violations without having to get a warrant first? Right now it appears it can in Michigan, but a Long Lake Township couple is fighting back, with the help of lawyers from the Institute for Justice. Todd and Heather...
NOLA.com
Festivals and fundraisers fill up the fall calendar in St. Tammany Parish
Popular restaurateurs and professional cooks will team up with some local VIPS and to combat child sex abuse and trafficking on the north shore with the 10th annual Men Who Cook competition on Nov. 6 in downtown Covington, and all ticketed guests get to sample the culinary creations that result.
James and Jennifer Crumbley appear in court Friday
James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the Oxford High School shooter, faced a judge on Friday.
stpso.com
STPSO Participating in DEA Drug Take Back Day
This Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will participate in a one-day collaborative effort with the Drug Enforcement Administration to remove unused and expired medications from homes and medicine cabinets. Bring your unused prescription drugs for disposal to the STPSO...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
bulletin-news.com
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
Mistake resets parole eligibility for many Arkansas inmates
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, The Arkansas Department of Corrections admitted to a legislative committee that it had misinterpreted one element of parole eligibility law for seven years. Because of this, over 100 inmates were released on parole early as a result of the mistake, and two others were released, […]
NOLA.com
Once allies, John Bel Edwards and Louisiana's education chief now at odds
When Cade Brumley was chosen 2½ years ago as the state superintendent of education, Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the selection. But since then, disagreements over hot-button issues ranging from anti-COVID measures to how to grade high schools have frequently left them at odds. "We have some basic educational...
KTBS
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
NOLA.com
Gambit 2022 election guide: Louisiana state senate race is a hot contest between two progressives
The special election to fill the District 5 state Senate seat is shaping up to be a nail-biter between two ambitious, progressive state representatives who generally align on major issues but now oppose each other on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democratic state Reps. Mandie Landry of House District 91 and...
