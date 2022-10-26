ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadpool 3 won’t be the movie’s title if Wolverine gets his way

By Jacob Siegal
 3 days ago
With so many other MCU movies set to release before it, we’re not likely to hear much about Deadpool 3 for quite a while. With that said, Hugh Jackman did share a few tantalizing teases in his recent Variety profile, including a potential clue about the movie’s real title.

Near the end of the extensive interview with Variety, Jackman admitted that even though he was comfortable with his decision to retire as Wolverine, he did have second thoughts after attending a screening of the first Deadpool when it came out in 2016.

“I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, ‘Ah, damn it!’” Jackman said of the Deadpool screening. “All I kept seeing in my head was 48 Hours with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here.”

Jackman had been considering his return ever since, and once Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, the door opened. Jackman said that Ryan Reynolds had been pleading with him to come back for a Deadpool-Wolverine team-up in the third movie “on the daily.” In August, Jackman finally called to tell Reynolds he was in. A month later, we got this:

Unsurprisingly, Reynolds didn’t even try to contain his excitement speaking to Variety about the long-awaited crossover, which will be part of the MCU:

Oh my God, I’m thrilled. It’s like old home week. To get to be on set with one of my closest friends each and every day is a dream come true. But to do it with these two iconic characters side by side, that’s beyond our wildest dreams.

This quote, in particular, is certain to grab the attention of Marvel fans everywhere. The two actors are on set “each and every day” together? That seems to imply that Wolverine will be way more than just a cameo. Jackman also alluded to 48 Hrs., which is THE classic buddy cop movie, featuring Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte as co-leads.

As for the title, Jackman seemed to hint that Deadpool 3 might be a placeholder. When asked about the name Deadpool 3, Jackman said that he was “pretty sure Wolverine wouldn’t like that title.” Hugh might get Wolverine in the title before all is said and done.

Deadpool 3 is now set to hit theaters on November 8, 2024, following recent delays.

More Marvel coverage: For more MCU news, visit our Marvel guide.

BGR.com

BGR.com

