Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe

UPDATE 2:20 PM: The Claremore Police Department said Ms. Wilson has been located and she is safe.

---

The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson.

According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.