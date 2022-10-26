ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Silver Alert Canceled, Claremore Woman Found Safe

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4hFA_0ine34jx00

UPDATE 2:20 PM: The Claremore Police Department said Ms. Wilson has been located and she is safe.

---

The Claremore Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Mary Ann Wilson.

According to police, Wilson was last seen in Claremore around 8:30 PM on Tuesday. She is believed to be driving a silver 2006 Kia Spectra with Oklahoma tag number AVX-628. Police say Wilson has dementia and is considered an at-risk missing person.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News On 6

Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located

--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old last seen in Okmulgee County

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been cancelled for a 70-year-old man who was reported missing out of Okmulgee County, according to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). Both OCSO and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol shared information about Lonnie Jones, age 70. They both said Jones...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

One person killed in west Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Accused Of Tulsa County Murder, Arrested In Texas

A man accused of shooting and killing a Tulsa woman in 2021 was arrested in Texas on Friday. Wichita Falls Police say Jakyree Butler was arrested Thursday on a first-degree murder warrant out of Tulsa County. Butler is accused of shooting 22-year-old Shermiya Breed last November, while she was driving her car. The warrant for Butler's arrest was issued last month.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police: Body Found In Pond Where Man Escaped Custody

A man who escaped police custody and jumped into a nearby pond has died, according to Tulsa Police. Officers recovered the man's body from the pond in about 10 feet of water after an hours-long search on Thursday. According to police, it started after officers received a call that someone had thrown a brick through a glass door of the clubhouse at the Shoreline Apartments, near East 21st Street and South 101st East Avenue.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Woman Accused of Driving Stolen Jeep Arrested

A Tulsa woman who admitted to shooting and killing her boyfriend in 2019 before being charged with burglary and vandalism a year later, has been arrested again, according to Tulsa Police. This time, police say they allegedly caught Maria Barrett driving a stolen Jeep. According to Tulsa Police, officers found...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man hit, killed walking on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man was hit and killed by a truck Tuesday night in east Tulsa. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 10 p.m., the man was crossing Interstate 44 eastbound, west of U.S. Highway 169, when he was hit by a truck. The driver of the...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Silver Alert Issued For Missing 70-Year-Old Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 70-year-old year man who was last seen in Okmulgee County on Friday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Authorities are searching for 70-year-old Lonnie Jones who was last seen by family at around 10:07 p.m. near South 158 Road. Authorities say Jones stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 Lbs. Jones has grey hair and blue eyes.
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy