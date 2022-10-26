Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Halloween Safety In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, OH- On Sunday in Zanesville, children will once again go door-to-door as they celebrate Halloween. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says as the day draws closer he asks parents to make sure they speak with their children about holiday safety. “For the trick or treaters and the parents to...
thepostathens.com
Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline
As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WHIZ
Lenora Marlatt
Lenora Fern Marlatt, 88 of Cambridge passed away peacefully at the Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio on October 28, 2022. Lenroa was born on October 11, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Thomas) Ball. Lenora worked at March Electric in Cambridge for forty-two years, eventually retiring from that position. She was a member of the V.F.W., as well as the Moose Lodge in Cambridge, Ohio. In her free time, Lenora loved to play bingo with her friends at St. Benedict’s Church. Lenora was a doting daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.
WHIZ
Friendship Dinner at Saint James Episcopal Church
ZANESVILLE, OH- Each month a local church welcomes the community in for a warm meal and a time of togetherness. Saint James Episcopal Church will hold their Friendship Dinner this Saturday. Last month they served over 100 meals and are seeing more guests coming in to enjoy something to eat. Senior Warden at Saint James Church Eric Blake spoke about what makes their Friendship Dinner important to the community of Zanesville.
WHIZ
South Zanesville Fire and Police Host Trick or Treat Safety Event
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio As Halloween approaches, both South Zanesville Fire and Police are getting ready for Trick or Treat night this upcoming weekend. The departments will be ensuring the safety of the community throughout the weekend with Chief of South Zanesville Police Department, Mark Ross adding they will be out patrolling the community.
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
Timbuk Farms to run Christmas tree operation months after devastating fire
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Seven months ago, several explosions set off a large fire that ripped through central Ohio's largest Christmas tree farm. Now, Timbuk Farms in Licking County is ready to reopen and help bring holiday cheer to families. The March 15 fire destroyed several buildings, offices and damaged...
Delaware Gazette
Renovated bookstore to reopen
After nine months of renovations, Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware plans to reopen next week with a newly expanded space for reading and events. Owner Jody Everett said Tuesday that renovations to the store took place from February to October, and the store has expanded into the vacant side of the building and now spans the entire first floor at 25 W. Winter St. Everett said the space was available after Pure-n-Simple moved to a location on Central Avenue last year.
columbusmonthly.com
Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye
Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
One Tank Trip: Historical Licking County Jail transformed into haunted house
“The Jail of Terror” takes over three floors of the Licking County Jail to put you in the mood for Halloween.
WHIZ
10,000 Acres Documentary Video
ZANESVILLE, OH- A local filmmaker has produced a piece about the history of the land that now is home to The Wilds. Doug Swift created the Interactive Documentary 10,000 Acres. The piece showcases the changes the land has seen from the time of the Indigenous Americans, to Ohio’s first settlers…to the days of coal. Swift spoke about why he wanted to make this documentary.
Firefighters extinguish kitchen blaze at Granville’s Historic Buxton Inn
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Buxton Inn in Granville. The fire started at around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, but the Granville Fire Department was successful in extinguishing it before 10 a.m. The fire began in the kitchen, which is considered to be a complete loss, according to the […]
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Stages Pond Preserve Haunted? Ohio Officials Say Yes
PICKAWAY – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is getting into the spooky spirit with campfire stories about some of the state’s eeriest spots. The next tale takes place just south of Columbus to Stage’s Pond State Nature Preserve. Fiery embers once again set the scene...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Additional Overnight Discounts for U.S. Active Duty Military and Veterans
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In honor of Veterans Day, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), in cooperation with U.S. Hotels, will offer U.S. military, both active duty and veterans, a 30% discount off one camping, getaway rental, state-operated cabin, or resort lodge stay during the month of November. “It...
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
WHIZ
Raymond “Ray” M. Nicholson
Raymond “Ray” M. Nicholson, 61, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born July 18, 1961 in Zanesville, OH to Rachel Covert Nicholson and to the late Jack Nicholson. Ray was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School and worked with Aspen Tree Service for 33 years. He enjoyed woodworking, involving wood carving and making everyone walking sticks. He also loved traveling, camping and fishing.
WHIZ
John V. Minosky
John V. Minosky, 89, of Zanesville, died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born November 19, 1932 in Ava, Ohio to the late Pete and Susie (Frajdy) Minosky. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier after 28 years of service....
spectrumnews1.com
Pickaway County business owner a viral success story
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Brandon Schlichter, a Circleville native and entrepreneur, said he did not grow up with wealth and that his family was evicted from their home when he was six-years-old and again at 18. “I want to be successful on social media, I need to treat YouTube...
Comments / 0