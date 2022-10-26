ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashport, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Halloween Safety In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, OH- On Sunday in Zanesville, children will once again go door-to-door as they celebrate Halloween. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says as the day draws closer he asks parents to make sure they speak with their children about holiday safety. “For the trick or treaters and the parents to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
thepostathens.com

Halloween 2022 in Athens: A timeline

As Athens' block party returns this year, Ohio University students eagerly dress up in their best costumes and prepare to party. OU freshmen, sophomores and juniors have yet to experience the annual block party because the city of Athens canceled it in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ATHENS, OH
WHIZ

Lenora Marlatt

Lenora Fern Marlatt, 88 of Cambridge passed away peacefully at the Beckett House in New Concord, Ohio on October 28, 2022. Lenroa was born on October 11, 1934 in Cambridge, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Thomas) Ball. Lenora worked at March Electric in Cambridge for forty-two years, eventually retiring from that position. She was a member of the V.F.W., as well as the Moose Lodge in Cambridge, Ohio. In her free time, Lenora loved to play bingo with her friends at St. Benedict’s Church. Lenora was a doting daughter, sister, mother, and grandmother.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Friendship Dinner at Saint James Episcopal Church

ZANESVILLE, OH- Each month a local church welcomes the community in for a warm meal and a time of togetherness. Saint James Episcopal Church will hold their Friendship Dinner this Saturday. Last month they served over 100 meals and are seeing more guests coming in to enjoy something to eat. Senior Warden at Saint James Church Eric Blake spoke about what makes their Friendship Dinner important to the community of Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

South Zanesville Fire and Police Host Trick or Treat Safety Event

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Ohio As Halloween approaches, both South Zanesville Fire and Police are getting ready for Trick or Treat night this upcoming weekend. The departments will be ensuring the safety of the community throughout the weekend with Chief of South Zanesville Police Department, Mark Ross adding they will be out patrolling the community.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire

COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Renovated bookstore to reopen

After nine months of renovations, Beanbag Books in downtown Delaware plans to reopen next week with a newly expanded space for reading and events. Owner Jody Everett said Tuesday that renovations to the store took place from February to October, and the store has expanded into the vacant side of the building and now spans the entire first floor at 25 W. Winter St. Everett said the space was available after Pure-n-Simple moved to a location on Central Avenue last year.
DELAWARE, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Buxton Inn Suffers Fire; Natalie's Worthington Bids Goodbye

Granville’s historic Buxton Inn suffered a two-alarm commercial fire Tuesday. According to a post on the Buxton Inn’s Instagram account, the local fire department saved the historic inn and no one was injured. The Newark Advocate reports that most of the damage occurred in the attic above the kitchen, though it's not clear whether the fire started in the inn's kitchen or the attic. The early 19th century inn, which hosts a variety of events and happy hours, will be closed for at least three weeks while it undergoes repairs.
WORTHINGTON, OH
Axios Columbus

4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus

If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

10,000 Acres Documentary Video

ZANESVILLE, OH- A local filmmaker has produced a piece about the history of the land that now is home to The Wilds. Doug Swift created the Interactive Documentary 10,000 Acres. The piece showcases the changes the land has seen from the time of the Indigenous Americans, to Ohio’s first settlers…to the days of coal. Swift spoke about why he wanted to make this documentary.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Raymond “Ray” M. Nicholson

Raymond “Ray” M. Nicholson, 61, passed away Friday October 28, 2022, at Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born July 18, 1961 in Zanesville, OH to Rachel Covert Nicholson and to the late Jack Nicholson. Ray was a 1979 graduate of West Muskingum High School and worked with Aspen Tree Service for 33 years. He enjoyed woodworking, involving wood carving and making everyone walking sticks. He also loved traveling, camping and fishing.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

John V. Minosky

John V. Minosky, 89, of Zanesville, died on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. He was born November 19, 1932 in Ava, Ohio to the late Pete and Susie (Frajdy) Minosky. He retired from the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier after 28 years of service....
ZANESVILLE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pickaway County business owner a viral success story

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Brandon Schlichter, a Circleville native and entrepreneur, said he did not grow up with wealth and that his family was evicted from their home when he was six-years-old and again at 18. “I want to be successful on social media, I need to treat YouTube...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy