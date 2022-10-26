Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Stars’ Rookie Wyatt Johnston Making Strong Early Impression
The start of the Dallas Stars 2022-23 regular brings mixed emotions for those who follow the franchise closely. Beginning the campaign with points in five consecutive games while scoring 18 goals in four winning efforts instilled extreme optimism in the hearts of many. However, a lackluster end to a long road trip and an injury to the team’s best player, Miro Heiskanen, served as a “back to reality” moment. Still, there is one pleasant surprise that continues to bring about a buzz. That is the emergence of 19-year-old center Wyatt Johnston.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Oilers’ First Road Win Against Blues – 10/26/22
After starting the NHL season with six consecutive games at Rogers Place, the Edmonton Oilers won their first road outing of 2022-23 on Wednesday (Oct. 26) when they defeated the St. Louis Blues 3-1 at Enterprise Center. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a milestone goal, Jesse Puljujarvi got a much-needed goal, and...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Senators, Sharks, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there was a trade in the NHL on Thursday as the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins made a deal. Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators are not looking to go out and replace the injured Josh Norris. The San Jose Sharks have let the other teams in the NHL know that all of their players (sans one) are available and is the seat Sheldon Keefe is sitting on in Toronto officially hot?
The Hockey Writers
4 Observations From Senators’ First 6 Games
After losing their first two games of the season, the Ottawa Senators have turned it on offensively and are undefeated since returning to home ice on Oct. 18. They’ve had convincing wins over the Boston Bruins, Washington Capitals, Arizona Coyotes, and the Dallas Stars. Six games into the season, there are a few observations to make on the outlook of the 2022-23 season. Here are four that have stood out above the rest.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks Have 3 Good Trade Targets to Improve Defense
When the Anaheim Ducks signed free agents Ryan Strome, John Klingberg and Frank Vatrano in the offseason, they proved to the fanbase that the front office was committed to improving. Since their opening-night victory at home over the Seattle Kraken, the product on the ice for the Ducks has not been up to snuff and fans are already calling for Dallas Eakins’ head on a silver platter.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 10/27/22
After suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers (4-3-0) on Oct. 26, the St. Louis Blues (3-2-0) are now on a two-game skid. In a game where they put up a season-high 38 shots, they were only able to muster one power-play goal by Ryan O’Reilly against goaltender Stuart Skinner. While they remain a perfect 11-for-11 on the penalty kill, the Blues haven’t scored a 5-on-5 goal since they played the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 19, with that goal coming in the first period.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Power Play Is Holding Team Back
The Columbus Blue Jackets currently sit at 3-5, reeling after a loss to a struggling Arizona Coyotes team. Numerous issues are present within the team, including lackluster play between the pipes and a porous effort in the defensive zone. Still, the glaring issue involves special teams, and it is not...
The Hockey Writers
5 Penguins Have Been Key to the Season’s Solid Start
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a solid start to the 2022-23 season, with a 4-2-1 record. With a few new faces in the lineup, there are still some wrinkles to iron out. However, a few members of the team have been early standouts. Here are five players who are off to an impressive start.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons the Kraken Could Make the 2023 Playoffs
As we near the end of October, the league standings begin to take a more stable shape. With the instability of the Pacific Division, the possibility of playoff hockey in Seattle this season seems a tad more likely. That being said, certain things need to happen in order for this dream to become a reality.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Perron Decision Being Tested Early
St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong made a difficult decision this offseason. Evaluating a team that had exploded the season prior offensively but struggled in front of its own net, he had to choose between two unrestricted free agents (UFAs) to keep on his team. One was a relative newcomer, Nick Leddy, whom Armstrong acquired from the Detroit Red Wings in the closing minutes of the trade deadline. The other was a beloved fan favorite, David Perron, who had played for five different NHL teams at that point in his career but only ever signed a contract with the Blues.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Have At Least 5 Legitimate 30-Goal Guys in 2022-23 Season
It’s early, but the Edmonton Oilers could be a team that finishes the 2022-23 season with at least five legitimate 30-goal scorers on the roster. A team that is going to continue to score goals and has arguably the deadliest power play in modern NHL history, there’s no reason to suggest Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can’t all score 30 or more goals this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Takeaways From Dominating 4-0 Win Over Blue Jackets
The biggest surprise through the first eight games of the 2022-23 NHL regular season is the Boston Bruins. Missing several key players who were beginning the season recovering from off-season surgeries, first-year coach Jim Montgomery was handed the keys from the Bruins’ front office and had to figure out a way to keep the Black and Gold’s head above water until they were fully healthy.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 1-0 Win Over the Avalanche
After an impressive bounce-back win against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night, the New Jersey Devils made a statement on Friday evening, defeating the Colorado Avalanche — the defending Stanley Cup champions — 1-0 at the Prudential Center. It wasn’t the usual high-paced affair we’ve seen from the Devils so far this season, but that’s what was most impressive about their victory. Here are four takeaways and a few quick hits from last night’s win.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins at Risk of Losing Roster Spot When Injured Players Return
As each day in October passes by, the closer we get to November and the countdown will be on as to when Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy return to the Boston Bruins lineup. As both players continue to work their way back from offseason surgeries, one other player, Matt Grzelcyk, has already made it back from his recovery from surgery last spring.
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Islanders 3-0 Win Versus Rangers – 10/26/22
The New York Islanders were desperate to get back into the win column entering Wednesday night’s game. After three losses in a row where they were outscored 12-6, they stepped up against their New York rival. In the only matchup against the New York Rangers at USB Arena this season, the Islanders came away with a decisive 3-0 victory and moved to 3-4 on the season.
The Hockey Writers
Holloway & Oilers Will Benefit From Sending Him to AHL
Dylan Holloway came out of the gates flying for the Edmonton Oilers in training camp and the rookie tournament. He won a spot on the team and even showcased enough talent to start out on the second line. A rookie mistake caused a goal early in Game 1 and he hasn’t been the same since.
The Hockey Writers
Flames & Oilers Trade History Revisited
The Calgary Flames joined the NHL as the Atlanta Flames in 1972. While the team was in Georgia, they had no interstate rivals like the two Pennsylvania teams, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers. Unlike the two teams previously mentioned, the Flames didn’t have a built-in rivalry until they relocated to southern Alberta in 1980.
The Hockey Writers
Predators “Herd Line” Vital For Team’s Continued Success
Smashville took a deep sigh of relief on Thursday, Oct. 27 when the Nashville Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues, 6-2, earning their first home win of the season and snapping a five-game losing streak. While some familiar faces finally hit the scoresheet, the “Herd Line” was the catalyst for the team’s success and eventual victory. The win was the 900th victory for the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks- 10/27/22
After capturing their first home win of the season thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, the Seattle Kraken (3-3-2) welcome the Vancouver Canucks (0-5-2) looking for their first-ever regular-season win against their divisional foes. As for Vancouver, they enter Thursday night’s game looking for their first win of the season. Here are some trends to watch as these Cascadia rivals face-off for the first time this season.
