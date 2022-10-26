The Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Dallas Mavericks. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Thunder-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Oklahoma City Thunder do not have a fully healthy version of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. They have top draft pick Chet Holmgren out for the full season with an injury. Like a number of other Western Conference teams such as the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz, the Thunder were expected to tank this season. Given OKC’s recent history, why wouldn’t the organization use the Holmgren injury to once again develop young players, get a top draft pick, and continue to build for the future? It made conceptual sense, but much as the Spurs and Jazz do not look like tanking teams — and have the resources to make a real run at the play-in round — the Thunder are similarly overperforming.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO