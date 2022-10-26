Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Vincennes marks opening of high tech labs
Vincennes University has opened three new high technology labs in the College of Technology Center that the school says will prepare students for careers of the future. VU says it invested nearly $5 million, but also received grants from private employers to create the labs. The school says the cutting-edge...
witzamfm.com
Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg
Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
14news.com
Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
beckersspine.com
All in the family: Dr. William Polio joins father, brother at Kentucky orthopedic practice
William Polio, MD, is joining Owensboro, Ky.-based Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. Dr. William Polio's brother, Joseph A. Polio, MD, and his father, Joseph L. Polio, MD, both work at the practice, according to an Oct. 28 news release shared with Becker's. Dr. William Polio specializes in shoulder,...
Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus
I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
Gibson County Chamber of Commerce hosts groundbreaking at Greeks
(WEHT) - The Gibson County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony at Greeks Candy Store in Princeton on Wednesday.
earnthenecklace.com
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
hot96.com
Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated
League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
G2E: Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern
SPENCER, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Owen Valley defeats Gibson Southern 28-21
Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
WIBC.com
Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
vincennespbs.org
New VPD officer sworn in
The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
AES Indiana to retire coal at Petersburg plant
(WEHT) - AES Indiana announced plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants.
104.1 WIKY
Congratulations! It’s A Boy!
A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
wevv.com
Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources
Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
14news.com
Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
wsonradio.com
Colonels Look to Win Final Regular Season Game at Colonel Stadium on Senior Night against Class 5A Rival the Owensboro Red Devils
The Henderson County Colonels took down the McCracken County Mustangs 43-7 on the road at Marquette Stadium in Paducah in a big Class 6A District 1 matchup. This week the (8-1) Colonels are at Colonel Stadium in Henderson in a big rivalry game on Senior Night. Henderson County Colonel Head...
Home Team Friday Countdown: Week #11
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Zane and Bailey discuss: Owensboro at Henderson County Jasper at Memorial Reitz at Boonville
