Inside Indiana Business

Vincennes marks opening of high tech labs

Vincennes University has opened three new high technology labs in the College of Technology Center that the school says will prepare students for careers of the future. VU says it invested nearly $5 million, but also received grants from private employers to create the labs. The school says the cutting-edge...
VINCENNES, IN
witzamfm.com

Flying Higher: Dream career pathway launched from Huntingburg

Huntingburg- Colin Smith, a double major (Aviation Management & Unmanned Systems) graduate of Indiana State University, has created excitement at two southern Indiana regional airports. Huntingburg Regional Airport was home to the Holland native and Southridge High School graduate for the summer as the intern working hand-in-hand with the airport...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
14news.com

Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Baby Delivered on the Side of the Road Near Indiana College Campus

I don't think AAA offers this kind of roadside assistance. Baby Delivered on Schutte Road Just Off the University of Southern Indiana Campus. It was anything but a routine morning on Wednesday at the University of Southern Indiana campus for Public Safety Sergeant Jonathan Hancock. Just after 7:00 AM, a call came in about a woman in need of medical assistance just off the Lloyd Expressway on the side of Schutte Road which runs along the east side edge of campus. Sgt. Hancock jumped in his vehicle and made his way to the scene. There he found a woman from Illinois who was in labor and trying to make her way to an Evansville hospital to give birth. The problem was, the baby wasn't willing to wait that long. It was ready right at that moment whether anyone else was or not.
EVANSVILLE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
hot96.com

Southern Indiana Stadium Used In Famous Movie Being Renovated

League Stadium in Huntingburg is getting a face-lift. Lower level seats have already been removed from the ball park and new ones will be installed. No word on when the work will be completed. League Stadium is the other southern Indiana ball park to serve as a set for the...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mixed reaction to AES retiring coal units

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT)–AES Indiana announce plans to stop burning coal at one of its largest power plants. The company says it plans to convert two coal units in Petersburg into natural gas by 2025. Environmentalists have been pushing this company to stop burning coal for years- calling the Petersburg plant a “super polluter.” “We are […]
PETERSBURG, IN
WIBC.com

Officer Helps Deliver Baby Near Univ. of Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--A woman had a child Wednesday morning near the University of Southern Indiana near the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville. The woman called 911 while on the way into Evansville, trying to make it to a hospital. A man was with her in the car. “I’m giving birth to a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

New VPD officer sworn in

The Vincennes Police Department continues to work on getting fully staffed. Police Chief Jon Hillenbrand updated the City’s Board of Public Works and Safety earlier this week…. Rookie Officer Johnathan Murray was sworn in Wednesday by the Mayor and will be publicly sworn in at city meetings next...
VINCENNES, IN
104.1 WIKY

Congratulations! It’s A Boy!

A bit of excitement on Evansville’s west side this morning. We were alerted by reports of a heavy police and ambulance presence in the area of the USI campus. A check with authorities noted it as a medical run off Schutte Road. Turns out a woman in a car...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Little Lambs of Evansville in need of resources

Non-profit organization, Little Lambs of Evansville, says they are in desperate need of help stocking their store for the rest of the year. The organization took to social media asking for the communities help, due to inflation and an increase of clients. Little Lambs is a Child Passenger Safety Inspection...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Couple celebrates 50th 5K race in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - One couple celebrates the end of a racing journey in Newburgh Friday night. Paul and Kim Kasenow are hosting a pre-race party to celebrate the 50th state they will have ran a 5K in. At the pre-race party, the Kasenow’s will have shirts, medals, and the...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
MADISONVILLE, KY

