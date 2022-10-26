Read full article on original website
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
News of the past: Arm amputated after harvesting accident
A hostage situation in Eden Prairie that led to the shooting of a 41-year-old woman ended with an arrest in Kenyon, thanks to the quick thinking of a local man and swift work by the local police department. The events surrounding this incredible story began in Eden Prairie at 2...
Letter: For the people
Janie Farrar is for the people. All people. She is tired of the increased tax burdens in the Red Wing community and is ready to help put controls on spending and support the community member’s pocketbooks. All people are getting hit from all angles financially, spending more for our...
Meet the candidates for county sheriff
Family: Wife, BreAnna; daughters Ainslie (9) and Piper (6), and Boston terrier Stella (11) Education: Associates degree in Law Enforcement, Alexandria Technical College. Occupation: Goodhue County Emergency Management Director (deputy sheriff) Political experience: No prior political campaign experience. If elected, what are your top three priorities as Goodhue County sheriff?
Letter: Bosses and leaders
I’ve been around long enough to know there is a difference between a boss and a leader. A boss looks down from above and a leader leads from within. This can be applied to the current Goodhue County sheriff race. After watching three of the forums both candidates participated...
Red Wing police reports
A resident of Raymond Street reported on Oct. 6 that a catalytic converter was cut off of their vehicle while it was parked in the driveway (value: $450). A resident of Bluff Street reported on Oct. 17 that someone had entered their home and stole miscellaneous items (value: $1,450). A...
Ettinger takes a non-partisan approach
As Election Day approaches candidates are visiting more and more communities in their district. Jeff Ettinger recently traveled through Rochester, Goodhue and Red Wing to meet with residents in each city and talk through his priorities. Ettinger is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Brad Finstad. Ettinger has...
Letter: Community engagement priority
In the last four years, Sheriff Marty Kelly has prioritized community engagement – and it shows. There have been tremendous improvements in communication and transparency between the sheriff’s office and the public. The Goodhue County Sheriff Office Facebook page, with more than 14,000 followers, has been an asset in helping to share information, posting the weekly updates of calls for service and other notices. And the annual report for the sheriff’s office is posted online, too.
Weekend Sports Calendar: Oct. 28-29
No. 6 St. Croix Central at No. 2 Ellsworth (D4 Level 2), 7 p.m. Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet diving (Northfield), 5:15 p.m. No. 5 Goodhue at No. 1 Chatfield Section 1AA SF, 2 p.m. Swimming. Red Wing at Big 9 Conf. Meet (Rochester), 3 p.m. Cross Country.
Ignite plans to grow programs
Entrepreneurs and startup businesses from Red Wing have had to seek more resources in urban areas to continue to grow their businesses. Red Wing Ignite can continue to support entrepreneurs in Red Wing with the recently awarded Build to Scale grant. “We are so proud to have been awarded the...
Area volleyball: Oct. 27
Goodhue was able to hold off Triton to advance to a quarterfinal in the Section 1AA tournament. The fifth-seeded Wildcats came back from a loss in the third set to win the match 25, 21, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20 Thursday evening. A variety of players got involved offensively for the Wildcats....
Red Wing Public Schools: We’re learning from successes, challenges
Hey, Mr. Beierman, would you like to write a column about what’s happening at Twin Bluff Middle School so far this school year? This seems like a really simple request and pretty straightforward, so of course, I said yes. Then it hit me… . It wasn’t really writer's block,...
Letter: Well-suited to service
Few people are as naturally well-suited to public service as Dean Hove. He is always cordial, always polite and always has time to listen. Hove addresses citizen concerns with the level of professionalism we have come to expect in Red Wing. Most importantly, Hove is effective. He gets things done.
Wildcats see season end in Chatfield
Having faced each other in the final week of the regular season, Goodhue had some confidence remaining from its one-score loss to Chatfield. The fifth-seeded Wildcats were also coming off a rebounding win over Dover-Eyota to open section play. The top-seeded Gophers had more turnovers on defense, held the Wildcats...
