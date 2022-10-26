In the last four years, Sheriff Marty Kelly has prioritized community engagement – and it shows. There have been tremendous improvements in communication and transparency between the sheriff’s office and the public. The Goodhue County Sheriff Office Facebook page, with more than 14,000 followers, has been an asset in helping to share information, posting the weekly updates of calls for service and other notices. And the annual report for the sheriff’s office is posted online, too.

GOODHUE COUNTY, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO