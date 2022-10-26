ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

OLD Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off

The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobAt the beginning of the debate, Mr...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are facing off in their one and only debate tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman

John Fetterman uses screen to transcribe questions during interview after stroke. Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Did Fetterman-Oz debate change any minds?

For weeks and months, the question was out there. When would the candidates for Pennsylvania’s first up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat in years face off in a debate?. It finally happened Tuesday. So did it change anyone’s mind?. Maybe for some people. In reality, probably not for many. It...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rep. Scott Perry drops lawsuit over seized cell data

U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has dropped a lawsuit against the FBI after they seized his cell phone and copied its contents to find links to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The FBI seized Perry’s phone on Aug. 9 while he was on vacation in New Jersey, created an image of the phone and returned it to Perry the same day, according to the lawsuit.
NEW JERSEY STATE

