Records show one third of Fetterman's days as Lt. Gov. had empty schedule for more than 3 years: AP
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has pointed to his work as the state's current lieutenant governor as he campaigns for a job in Washington, D.C., but an Associated Press review of his time in that position shows a noticeably light workload. The examination – which focused exclusively on the...
Former Biden aide calls Fetterman 'a political athlete' who 'looks and sounds like Pennsylvania'
A former spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden heaped praise on Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the release of a doctor's note geared toward assuaging fears about the Democratic senatorial nominee's physical fitness for office. Michael LaRosa, who also served as a special assistant to President Biden, joined host...
Fetterman's wife Gisele will be a 'great lady in the Senate,' Biden says
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s wife, Gisele, will be a “great lady in the Senate,” President Joe Biden said during a campaign stop for the Democratic nominee. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, shortly before clinching the Democratic nomination, and has since suffered lingering...
OLD Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off
The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobAt the beginning of the debate, Mr...
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate
(NewsNation) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate. Juliana, a Conservative...
Fetterman stumbles during debate when questioned about flip-flop on support for fracking
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman stumbled during Tuesday's debate with his GOP challenger, Dr. Mehmet Oz, after he was asked about prior statements he made in opposition to fracking, a process he now says he has "always supported." "I've always supported fracking and I always believe that independence with...
Is John Fetterman's wife, Gisele, the 'de facto candidate' for Pennsylvania Senate?
Gisele Barreto Fetterman has been described as the "de facto" candidate as her husband, John Fetterman works to defeat his GOP challenger in the Pennsylvania Senate race.
As Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, John Fetterman had a light schedule, records show
In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a “bully pulpit” from which he’s advanced progressive causes. Records from Fetterman’s four years in office, however,...
Fetterman v Dr Oz debate – live: Democrat says he supports fracking in Pennsylvania Senate midterm face-off
Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr Mehmet Oz are facing off in their one and only debate tonight in Harrisburg in one of the most anticipated moments of this bitterly fought campaign.In the wider race, the president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for into Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage...
Washington Examiner
Poll finds more Pennsylvania voters trust Fetterman over Oz on economy, crime, and abortion
A majority of Pennsylvania voters trust Lt. Gov. John Fetterman more than his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz on a number of key issues, according to a new poll examining the high-profile Senate race in the state. About 45% of respondents said they trusted Fetterman on jobs, the economy, and cost-of-living...
In debate aftermath, Pa.’s two U.S. senators weigh in on Fetterman’s fitness to serve
Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said Thursday that Democratic candidate John Fetterman’s debate performance shows he has “such a long way to go” in his stroke recovery that he would not be able to function in the U.S. Senate. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke on May 13, spoke...
Biden spends little time talking about Fetterman during Pennsylvania rally
President Biden stumped for Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, but made only brief mention of the lieutenant governor, instead making an impassioned plea to choose between "two vastly different visions of America." "Democracy is on the ballot this year," Biden told the audience. "Along with your right to...
Oz Trolls Biden, Fetterman by Playing Debate on Repeat Near Dem Fundraiser
Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, is seeking to undermine rival John Fetterman by playing a video of their debate on repeat outside of a high-profile Democratic Party fundraiser in Philadelphia. Oz's campaign announced the move on Friday, saying it would display what they called Fetterman's "radical and...
Poll reveals Fetterman's attempt to distract Pennsylvanians from his 'radical agenda' is failing: Dr. Oz
Dr. Oz - the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who joined FOX Business' ‘Mornings with Maria,' Thursday, to discuss his race for Senate - continues to erode Fetterman's lead, as the Democratic contender is now ahead by just 3.7%, according to Real Clear Politics. With margins being so small,...
Fetterman says Pennsylvania Senate 'debate wasn't easy,' blames performance against Oz on stroke
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman said his debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican challenger, "wasn't easy" after suffering a stroke in May.
Pennsylvania Senate race: Mehmet Oz hopes to preserve GOP seat in battle against John Fetterman
John Fetterman uses screen to transcribe questions during interview after stroke. Pennsylvania’s Senate race has been perhaps the most bizarre one in a crowd of absurd campaigns. What should have been a relatively sleepy race where Republicans attempt to hold a Senate seat has instead turned into an intensely personal race with two outsized personalities.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Did Fetterman-Oz debate change any minds?
For weeks and months, the question was out there. When would the candidates for Pennsylvania’s first up-for-grabs U.S. Senate seat in years face off in a debate?. It finally happened Tuesday. So did it change anyone’s mind?. Maybe for some people. In reality, probably not for many. It...
U.S. Senate debate BINGO: John Fetterman vs. Mehmet Oz
Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz will meet tonight in their first and only televised debate before the Nov. 8 election. Luckily for you, we created an Axios BINGO card to keep you company during the showdown. Why it matters: The race — one of the most...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rep. Scott Perry drops lawsuit over seized cell data
U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has dropped a lawsuit against the FBI after they seized his cell phone and copied its contents to find links to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The FBI seized Perry’s phone on Aug. 9 while he was on vacation in New Jersey, created an image of the phone and returned it to Perry the same day, according to the lawsuit.
